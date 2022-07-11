Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Run Norwich 'monitoring situation' ahead of weekend race

Maya Derrick

Published: 5:25 PM July 11, 2022
Runners taking part in the 10k Run Norwich event. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Runners taking part in the 10k Run Norwich event in 2019 - Credit: Denise Bradley

The fate of this weekend's Run Norwich race hangs in the balance as Norfolk battles rising temperatures.

With just over five days to go until the event, an amber weather warning of extreme heat has been issued nationwide - with concerns that the heat can be a potential danger to life.

Established in 2015 by Norwich City Community Sports Foundation, the 2022 race is the first event since the pandemic.

In 2019, more than 6,200 participants started the 10k road running race. 

Daniel Wynne​, head of marketing and communications at the Community Sports Foundation said that the board of Run Norwich held an emergency meeting this afternoon (Monday, July 11) to discuss the state of play of this weekend's event.

Community Sports Foundation coach Dudley Garner chats at the launch of phase two of fundraising for

Daniel Wynne, left, head of marketing and communications at the Community Sports Foundation - Credit: Neil Didsbury

"We are monitoring the situation," he said.

"We've shared our interpretations of the weather and we'll be making a statement with more information tomorrow.

"There's nothing solid to share at the moment."


