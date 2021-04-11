'He was her rock' - Ruddy Muddy's touching tribute to Prince Philip
He's the unorthodox but brilliant local artist that has transformed a Mercedes Sprinter van into his own canvas.
Over the years, Ricky ' Ruddy Muddy' Minns has captured the big moments of history in his unmistakable style - painting in mud on the back door of his white van.
Now the self-styled 'grime artist' produced a piece of work dedicated to the late Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, who died at the age of 99 on Friday.
Mr Minns, who spent around five hours creating his tribute to the duke, said: "I was listening to the radio while driving back from shopping and the programme was interrupted by the announcement.
"I was so shaken, even talking about it now hits me.
"My first thought was for the Queen. He was her rock.
"Then listening to so many memories of those that worked with him and met him - what an amazing man."
The Wicklewood-based artist added: "I have more to do, but I wanted to capture him first - that smile, that sparkle in his eye and the history he made."