Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News

Huge clean-up operation begins after piles of rubbish left at Sundown

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 1:39 PM September 5, 2022
Sundown festival goers depart the site at the Norfolk Showground leaving behind rubbish following t

Sundown Festival goers depart the site at the Norfolk Showground leaving behind rubbish following the music event at the weekend - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A week-long cleaning operation has begun at the Norfolk Showground to clear the piles of rubbish left after Sundown Festival.

Pictures taken on Monday morning as campers left after a weekend of music showed cans, plastic bags and bottles strewn across the site. 

Sundown festival goers depart the site at the Norfolk Showground leaving behind rubbish following t

Sundown Festival goers depart the site at the Norfolk Showground leaving behind rubbish following the music event at the weekend - Credit: Sonya Duncan

There were also many abandoned tents and camping chairs.

The rubbish comes despite a litter bond scheme in place, which saw £5 added to the price of camping tickets.

This was given back when festival-goers took their rubbish in the bags provided to the drop-off point.

Sundown festival goers depart the site at the Norfolk Showground leaving behind rubbish following t

Sundown Festival goers depart the site at the Norfolk Showground leaving behind rubbish following the music event at the weekend - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A spokesman for Sundown said that the clean-up operation started today (September 5) with a 50-strong team covering the arena.

On Tuesday (September 6) this will expand to the whole festival site, dealing with the bulky waste and camping furniture first, which will then continue until Sunday (September 11).

Sundown festival goers depart the site at the Norfolk Showground leaving behind rubbish following t

Sundown Festival goers depart the site at the Norfolk Showground leaving behind rubbish following the music event at the weekend - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Then next Monday (September 12) the final checks will be made to make sure no litter is left.

Norwich Live News
Norfolk Live News
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Madeleine White, chief executive, and her mum, Suzanne, director, at the official opening of their m

First look inside Royal Arcade's newest store

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
The Clock House in Hethersett is on the market a guide price of £1.5m

£1.5m home in former grounds of Norfolk’s ‘chocolate' mansion for sale

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
Roadwork signs in Surrey Street off St Stephens Street in Norwich

Roadworks won't be finished until 2023

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Sussex Road is set to close for five weeks

City road to close for five weeks for pavement upgrade

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon