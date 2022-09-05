Huge clean-up operation begins after piles of rubbish left at Sundown

Sundown Festival goers depart the site at the Norfolk Showground leaving behind rubbish following the music event at the weekend - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A week-long cleaning operation has begun at the Norfolk Showground to clear the piles of rubbish left after Sundown Festival.

Pictures taken on Monday morning as campers left after a weekend of music showed cans, plastic bags and bottles strewn across the site.

There were also many abandoned tents and camping chairs.

The rubbish comes despite a litter bond scheme in place, which saw £5 added to the price of camping tickets.

This was given back when festival-goers took their rubbish in the bags provided to the drop-off point.

A spokesman for Sundown said that the clean-up operation started today (September 5) with a 50-strong team covering the arena.

On Tuesday (September 6) this will expand to the whole festival site, dealing with the bulky waste and camping furniture first, which will then continue until Sunday (September 11).

Then next Monday (September 12) the final checks will be made to make sure no litter is left.