Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Oh deer! RSPCA spends five hours ‘unwrapping’ tangled buck on Christmas Day

29 December, 2018 - 06:00
A deer stuck in a fence at Horsham St Faith on Christmas Day. Photo: RSPCA

A deer stuck in a fence at Horsham St Faith on Christmas Day. Photo: RSPCA

Archant

While most of us were unwrapping our presents on Christmas Day, RSPCA inspectors were tasked with untangling a deer from a fence.

The fence that a deer was stuck in at Horsham St Faith on Christmas Day. Photo: RSPCAThe fence that a deer was stuck in at Horsham St Faith on Christmas Day. Photo: RSPCA

RSPCA inspector Emily Astillberry and animal collection officer Paige Burnham rushed to help the buck which was spotted in Horsham St Faith, north of Norwich.

The stricken animal was pulling on around 15ft of fencing to get free after its antlers became tangled.

Inspector Astillberry said: “The young, male, fallow deer had snapped the fence in three places and had the fence, and a fence pole, wrapped tightly around his neck and antlers.

“It was still connected to the fence posts at the edge of the field in two places and he was pulling on around 15 feet of fencing while trying desperately to free himself but just getting more and more tangled.

A deer stuck in a fence at Horsham St Faith on Christmas Day. Photo: RSPCAA deer stuck in a fence at Horsham St Faith on Christmas Day. Photo: RSPCA

“We reduced the amount of loose fencing that the deer had to thrash around in so he was easier to approach and manage.

“Every time he came closer to the fence and his fencing went slack, we wrapped it around the fence posts of either side, gradually pulling him in and reducing his freedom.

“This was very difficult as he was constantly lurching all over the place and thrashing and jumping into the air trying to get free.”

The animal welfare charity’s rescuers were given a helping hand from a vet who sedated the deer.

A deer stuck in a fence at Horsham St Faith on Christmas Day. Photo: RSPCAA deer stuck in a fence at Horsham St Faith on Christmas Day. Photo: RSPCA

It gave them the chance to cut and untangle the fencing from around its antlers with a knife and wire cutters.

Inspector Astillberry added: “It was amazing how much he had got tangled and how tightly it was wrapped.

“Eventually, we were able to free him of the fencing completely and he staggered to his feet and made his way back into the woodland.

“We finished the rescue at 6pm, after arriving at 1pm, and made our way back to our vehicles, tired and in need of a mince pie.

A deer stuck in a fence at Horsham St Faith on Christmas Day. Photo: RSPCAA deer stuck in a fence at Horsham St Faith on Christmas Day. Photo: RSPCA

“It was hard, difficult, exhausting work but well worth every minute of our Christmas to see him free again at the end of our efforts.”

• Anyone who sees a wild animal trapped should call the RSPCA on 0300 1234 999

• The charity is asking the public to support its Kindness at Christmas campaign. To donate, visit www.rspca.org.uk/giftofkindness

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Norwich crash

A motorcyclist has been left with serious injuries following a crash. Image; Staff

Two Christmas Day babies born in Norwich within just three minutes of each other

Sam and Josh De'ath with Christmas Day baby Kobi. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Iceland and Home Bargains could move into Norwich DIY store

Homebase is seeking permission to subdivide its existing 7,440 sqm store at Hall Road Retail Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

Norfolk now back on the grid after hundreds of households were left without power on Christmas Day

More than 2,000 households were affected by power cuts on Christmas Day Picture: UK Power Networks

Most Read

Family pay tribute to Thaxted crash victim

Reis Farley-Hearn with his partner. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Why you should not ask: Is Jack’s autism better now?

The Austistic Brothers, Thomas, left and Jack right

Dunmow woman, 22, dies after M11 crash

Cambridgeshire Constabulary said that a Dunmow woman has died following a collision on the M11, near Trumpington.

Man dies following two-vehicle collision in Thaxted

The collision took place on the B184 at Thaxted.

Long-serving airport employee looks back on 40 years in the terminals

Pat Purkiss is congratulated on her award by John Farrow, customer service & security director. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

This would top everything. Farke casts City in underdog role against Derby

Ben Marshall could come into Daniel Farke's thoughts for Derby's visit Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norfolk breweries lead county’s challenge for supermarket’s Producer of the Year title

David and Rachel Holliday of Norfolk Brewhouse are among the finalists in the East of England Co-op Producer of the Year award for 2019. Picture: RAE SHIRLEY PHOTOGRAPHY

Oh deer! RSPCA spends five hours ‘unwrapping’ tangled buck on Christmas Day

A deer stuck in a fence at Horsham St Faith on Christmas Day. Photo: RSPCA

WATCH: Rough sleeper lashes out at 60-year-old woman in secluded city garage complex

The moment the rough sleeper goes over to look at the woman's bike. Photo: Submitted

On the fifth day of Christmas...

It probably wasn't five gold rings like this one that the True Love sent... this is from the Thetford Roman Treasure hoard. Picture:: Denise Bradley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists