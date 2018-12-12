Last chance for these 13 cats to find homes for Christmas

(Left to right) Daddy Long-legs, Icon, Mousetrap and Dot all need homes. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk RSPCA East Norfolk

The RSPCA East Norfolk will soon go on a break from rehoming rescue animals over the Christmas period. Can you help any of these cats find a home before then?

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Daddy Long-legs needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Daddy Long-legs needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

When Daddy Long-legs came to the RSPCA he was just “skin and bone”, but after starting medication for hyperthyroid he is now putting on weight and doing really well. He takes his medication happily so the staff at the cattery hope this wont put people off from choosing him.

Lacey is thought to be around four or five years old and is looking for an indoor home as this is what she has always been used to. She is described as a sweet friendly cat who will need a quiet adult environment.

Lacey needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Lacey needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Jenny is eight years old and another affectionate friendly cat. The RSPCA say she has previously lived with dogs, who she was quite happy with, so could live with others again.

Allspice and Asha are two “beautiful” black cats aged around seven years. They love to spend lots of time outside in the summer and have been used to living in a quiet home.

Jenny needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Jenny needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Cheeky has spent many months wandering the streets and is now loving his home comforts. The RSPCA say he is a little shy but loves a head rub and fuss.

Asia is eight years old. She has been used to living with other cats and likes to spend time outside when it’s warm. She is described as a little shy initially but a confident friendly cat once she has got to know you.

Allspice needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Allspice needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

The RSPCA say “little Mousetrap is such a sweetheart”. She’s is described as very timid but loves being fussed over. Staff say she could live happily with other cats.

Icon and Wifi are the last of their group waiting for homes. They are described as friendly affectionate cats who get along well with other cats.

Cheeky needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Cheeky needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Pilchard is described as a quiet laid back mature cat. Staff say he likes to sit with you so would make someone a great companion.

Oreo arrived back in September very poorly. She has been on a long course of treatment and will finally be ready for a new home in the new year.

Asia needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Asia needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Dot is described as a more mature lady who has been living outside for the last year since her owner passed away. Staff say she is really affectionate and loves to be cuddled.

If you think you could provide a loving home for any of the cats mentioned then please call the RSPCA’s rehoming line on 07867 972870 or fill in an application form from the rehoming page on their website.

Mousetrap needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Mousetrap needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

All of the RSPCA’s cats and dogs and rabbits are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and on a flea and worm programme. You are offered four weeks free insurance if you register on adoption. There is a small adoption fee of £55 for domestic cats and kittens, dogs are on application and all are subject to a successful home visit.

The RSPCA East Norfolk are a locally funded branch and if you would like more information or to see other animals available for rehoming the please visit their website at www.rspcaeastnorfolk.co.uk

Icon needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Icon needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Pilchard needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Pilchard needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Oreo needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Oreo needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk