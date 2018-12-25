Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Owner reunited with long lost cat in time for Christmas after spotting him in the news

25 December, 2018 - 07:00
Cloud is home for Christmas thanks to his owner spotting him in a newspaper article. Photo: Submitted by Cloud's owner

Cloud is home for Christmas thanks to his owner spotting him in a newspaper article. Photo: Submitted by Cloud's owner

Archant

A woman who moved away from Norfolk is overjoyed to be reunited with her family cat after he went missing a year ago.

Cloud is home for Christmas thanks to his owner spotting him in a newspaper article. Photo: Submitted by Cloud's ownerCloud is home for Christmas thanks to his owner spotting him in a newspaper article. Photo: Submitted by Cloud's owner

Cloud, known as Kent by the RSPCA East Norfolk staff, went missing in 2017 when his family moved house and he escaped.

And despite his owners’ best efforts, unfortunately he was never found.

After spending over 18 weeks at a rescue centre waiting to be adopted while other cats came and went, Cloud is now home with a member of his original family just in time for Christmas - proving that every Cloud really does have a silver lining.

Cloud’s owner, who would rather not to be named, said: “I was scrolling through social media and someone on my friends list who lives in Norfolk shared your newspaper article early December, which was trying to find a family for some of the cats in the RSPCA before Christmas.

Cloud’s picture was featured on the article and I thought he looked familiar. I clicked on the article and there were more detailed pictures of him therefore I was able to see all his markings and I was very sure it was him.”

Cloud’s owner, who is 26 and now lives in Liverpool, described how she felt reading about Cloud’s journey since he went missing.

“It was very sad to read that he was found collapsed and had experienced health problems,” she said. “But I was happy to read that he had been found and was well enough to adopt.”

Cloud’s old owner got in touch with the RSPCA and showed them pictures from when he lived with her.

She continued: “I had no doubt in my mind that I wanted him to come and live with me, and two days later was on the road to Norfolk to pick him up.

“Seeing him for the first time was very overwhelming and amazing at the same time.”

Cloud’s owner said that she would have understood if someone else had adopted Kent in the many weeks he was at the cattery but that she believes “fate has worked its magic” and reunited the pair.

She said: “Although I wish none of this had happened at all, I am glad that he is back with me.

“It really is the best Christmas present I could have ever asked for. I cannot thank all the people enough who have been involved in his care the past few months, the RSPCA really is an amazing charity. If it wasn’t for them, Cloud may not be here today.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

Man arrested after punching police officer in the face in Norwich

A man has been arrested after a police officer was punched in the face in Norwich. Picture: Ian Burt.

Norwich community centre hit by burglars just days before Christmas

Chapel Break Community Centre in Bowthorpe has been targeted by burglars. Picture: Google Maps

The battle over the letter ‘O’ - who is behind graffiti of Thetford (O)Ranges sign on A11?

The Thetford Ranges sign, which has been altered to say Thetford Oranges. Photo: Luke Powell

Michael Bailey: Devoid of quality, Big Ben, no Norwich advantage and the yellow wall – Six things learned from City’s Blackburn triumph

Tim Krul celebrates with the visiting Norwich City supporters following Championship victory over Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park. Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read

Norfolk pub break in leaves drinkers lacking Christmas spirits

The Wetherspoons pub in Fakenham was broken into in the early hours of Christmas Eve. Photo: Norfolk Police

WATCH: Couple discover cobwebs and live maggot inside packet of cereal

Sylvester Coleman and his partner Jade Kadolski discovered cobwebs and a maggot inside a box of cereal bought from Tesco in Swaffham. Picture: Sylvester Coleman

Police investigate sweetshop, pub and church burglaries in Fakenham

Sweets 'n' Things in Fakenham, was broken into overnight on Sunday, December 23. Pictured are owners Lisa and Glen Mallett. Photo: Bill Smith

‘It’s an inconvenience you can do without’ White van man in warning after falling victim to spate of thefts

Colin Empson, with his van that was damaged in an attack. PIC: Supplied by Colin Empson.

Norfolk GPs not sure how long patients wait for appointments

Doctors in Norfolk don't know how long patients are waiting for appointments. Photo: Getty Images

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

Owner reunited with long lost cat in time for Christmas after spotting him in the news

Cloud is home for Christmas thanks to his owner spotting him in a newspaper article. Photo: Submitted by Cloud's owner

Prime Minister Theresa May praises Norwich woman for disability toy campaign

Rebecca Atkinson. Photo: BethMoseleyPhotography.co.uk

Eight places in Norfolk and Suffolk you can go for a Christmas swim

The Christmas Day swim at Hunstanton. Picture: Ian Burt

Here’s what you need to know about travelling in Norfolk over Christmas

Greater Anglia train at station
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists