‘To allow a dog to get into this state is inexcusable’: Clive’s hair so matted he cannot walk

10 November, 2018 - 13:47
Clive the dog Picture: RSPCA

The RSPCA is appealing for information after a matted dog was handed into a veterinary practice.

The little black lhasa apso type was taken into the practice in Costessey on Thursday morning (November 8th) by members of the public who claimed they had found him as a stray.

He was in such a terrible state that staff alerted the RSPCA and Inspector Emily Astilberry attended.

She said: “This poor little dog is in an awful condition. He’s horrendously matted with awful stinky teeth and a very gunky and sore eye.

“His coat was so badly matted, particularly around his backend, that he couldn’t walk and was covered in his own faeces.

“Vets said he couldn’t go to the toilet properly because of the matting.”

The male terrier - nicknamed Clive - is thought to be around 13 years old.

He will be staying at the practice for treatment and to be groomed before being moved to kennels.

Inspector Astilberry said: “Someone knows who this little dog belongs to, someone will recognise him and can help our investigation.

“Anyone with information about who owns him or where he may have come from should get in touch with our appeal line by calling 0300 123 8018.

“To allow a dog to get into this state is inexcusable.”

Clive is not microchipped - a legal requirement for dogs since 2016 - and wasn’t wearing a collar or ID tag.

The members of the public who claimed to have found him said he was wandering along East Hills Road.

To help the RSPCA continue rescuing dogs like Clive and investigating animal cruelty please donate by visiting www.rspca.org.uk/give.

