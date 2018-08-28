Cat that ‘loves to be held’ abandoned when owners moved house

Easter needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Archant

The RSPCA are trying to rehome a cat that was left behind when her owners moved.

Ope needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Ope needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Easter came to the RSPCA East Norfolk after being left behind by her previous owners.

A spokesperson for the RSPCA described her as “super affectionate” and said she would make a great addition to any family having lived with other cats and dogs in the past.

They also said Easter loves people, loves company and loves to be held.

iCloud needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk iCloud needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

If you think you could provide Easter with a loving home, please call the RSPCA’s rehoming line on 07867972870.

There are a number of other cats also looking for homes this week.

Cecil is around two years old and was poorly when he arrived at the rescue centre. He is now fully recovered and ready for a forever home. The RSPCA describe him as a chatty cat and a real character.

Jackson needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Jackson needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Ope is around 9-12 months old. She is described as a friendly playful little cat that would be happy in a family home.

Browser, iCloud and six other cats they came in with are still with the RSPCA. These eight cats all came from the same home so the charity thinks it may be nice if they could be rehomed in pairs. Their ages range from 6-12 years old.

Jackson is described as a chilled out tabby cat who is looking for an indoor home where someone will be around part of the day. He likes to be around people so will make someone a great companion. He has FIV (Feline Immunodeficiency Virus) so will need to be the only cat in the home.

Kevin needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Kevin needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Kevin is only one or two years old. The RSPCA describe him as “a handsome chap” and hope to find him a home with adults where he is the only cat.

Mocha came to the rescue centre after her owner could no longer care for her, along with her friend Latte. Mocha is around seven years old. The RSPCA say Mocha would be happiest in a quiet home as this is what they have been used to.

All of the RSPCA’s cats, dogs and rabbits are neutered, vaccinated, and micro chipped, vet checked and on a flea and worm programme. You are offered four weeks free insurance if you register on adoption. There is a small adoption fee of £55 for domestic cats and kittens, dogs are on application and all are subject to a successful home visit. The RSPCA East Norfolk are a locally funded branch and if you would like more information or to see other animals available for rehoming the please visit their website at www.rspcaeastnorfolk.co.uk