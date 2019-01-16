Street cat who lived behind shop for three years in need of home

Curio needs a home after living on the streets. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk RSPCA East Norfolk

The RSPCA are hoping to find a family for a cat who spent years without a home.

Curio needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Curio needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Curio, who is thought to be around six to eight years old, has spent the last three years living and sheltering behind a shop.

He is now in the care of the RSPCA East Norfolk, who say he is understandably shy around people after living as a street cat for such a long time.

A member of staff at the rescue centre said: “Gven time and love we know he will come out of his shell and grow in confidence.

“Does anyone have a space in their home and heart to give him a chance?”

Carrot Cake needs a home: Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Carrot Cake needs a home: Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

If you think you could give Curio the home he needs please see the end of the article for details on how to apply to rehome an animal.

There are many other cats also needing a home of their own.

Carrot Cake is described as a shy male cat who is looking for an indoor home.

Staff at the rescue centre say he hasn’t been used to people caring for him but he is now starting to get more confident.

Cookie needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Cookie needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

He has FIV (Feline Immunodeficiency Virus) so will need to be the only cat in the home.

Cookie is a described as a friendly long-haired black kitten. She is around 14 weeks old and would fit into a family home according to the RSPCA

Crackers only has one ear and is a little shy around people so he will take a little time to settle in. Staff at the rescue centre say that with time he rewards you with his trust and that he gets along well with other cats.

Trifle is a female cat who is thought to be around two years old. She has been used to living with a large number of other cats so the RSPCA think she’d settle into a home with others well.

Crackers needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Crackers needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Staff at the rescue say Lori loves to be around people. She also gets on well with other cats and dogs.

Patience is around seven months old and was born outside. The RSPCA say she is a timid cat as she hasn’t been used to much human contact but she is already learning.

Jemima would be happiest in an adult home and could be rehomed with one of the other cats she came to the rescue centre with.

All of the RSPCA’s cats and dogs and rabbits are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and on a flea and worm programme. You are offered four weeks free insurance if you register on adoption. There is a small adoption fee of £55 for domestic cats and kittens, dogs are on application and all are subject to a successful home visit.

Trifle needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Trifle needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

If you think you could provide a loving home for any of the cats mentioned then please call the RSPCA’s rehoming line on 07867 972870 or fill in an application form from the rehoming page on their website.

The RSPCA East Norfolk is a locally funded branch and if you would like more information or to see other animals available for rehoming the please visit their website at www.rspcaeastnorfolk.co.uk

Lori needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Lori needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Patience needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Patience needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk