'My dad is a legend' - Daughter's epic fundraiser after cruel brain tumour
- Credit: Contributed
A 26-year-old Norwich woman undertook a gruelling 24 hour cross fit challenge after her father was diagnosed with an incurable brain tumour.
Annie Draper and RS3 Fit member Darren Whittock led a WODathon workout at the Norwich gym from noon on Saturday to noon on Sunday in aid of the Brain Tumour Charity.
Miss Draper has raised more than £7,000 in total for the charity, including £1,500 through the 24-hour workout, as her father Mark battles his cruel disease.
Mr Draper, 60, was diagnosed with a Glioblastoma Multiforme in 2018, an aggressive form of brain cancer,
His daughter said: "He just had headaches and no other symptoms, and he rarely went to the doctors throughout the migraine.
"It was only when we paid for an MRI, that they found it was a brain tumour. We knew something was not right."
You may also want to watch:
After brain surgery, Mr Draper was sent to Addenbrooke's Hospital and underwent six weeks of radiotherapy and six months of chemotherapy.
Then in June 2019, a routine scan showed he had a tumour despite showing no symptoms. During surgery, Mr Draper had a stroke and could not move the left side of his body.
Most Read
- 1 Old disused ice rink closed down for decade for sale
- 2 Call for action at troubled hotel as couple find woman in room at 5am
- 3 'I've lost my best friend': Bar owner's Dillon the dog dies
- 4 'Tougher stance': Plans to control new housing in Norwich suburb
- 5 Three-vehicle collision on outskirts of Norwich
- 6 Coastguard and ambulance called to river near Norwich
- 7 Grandmother, 80, furious after council removes park protest banner
- 8 Man exposed himself and threatened teen girls at Norwich station
- 9 Roof cut off taxi to release people after A140 crash with lorry
- 10 How boxer and DJ lived life to the full after heart and lung transplant
He spent six weeks at Norwich's stroke rehabilitation unit before another routine scan revealed a deeper and incurable brain tumour in March 2021.
Miss Draper said: "My dad was a very fit person and a keen sportsman who enjoyed hiking, skiing, paragliding and squash.
"He has been very positive throughout this rollercoaster and never complained. My dad is a complete legend and during the WODathon, all the workouts were named after heroes and superheroes.
"The first workout was set Mark Draper which was very special for us as he is a hero in our eyes."
The challenge entailed doing a CrossFit style workout every hour on the hour, for 24 hours, with people turning up throughout to join in, even at 2am.
Miss Draper, who will also be running the London Marathon for the Brain Tumour Foundation in October, said: "There is nothing I can do for my Dad but I wanted to raise awareness and fund research into the disease."
On the WODathon, she added: "It was a bit insane. I can't walk today. It was such a selfless action of Darren to support me and my family."
The fundraising page can be found online at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/annie-draper.