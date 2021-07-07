Gym's 24-hour challenge after dad diagnosed with 'incurable' brain cancer

Published: 10:22 AM July 7, 2021 Updated: 11:03 AM July 7, 2021

RS3 Fit will be raising funds for The Brain Tumour Charity in support of Annie Draper's father who was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer - Credit: RS3 Fit

A Norwich gym will be attempting a CrossFit workout every hour for 24 hours after a member's father was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer.

RS3 Fit, based at the Bowthorpe Park Industrial Estate, will host the WODathon on July 17-18 to raise awareness and funds for the Brain Tumour Charity.

Gym member Darren Whittock will be hosting the CrossFit workout from noon alongside another member Annie Draper, whose father Mark was diagnosed with glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) in 2018.

Brain Tumour Research states the average survival time for GBM is just 12 to 18 months with 25pc patients surviving more than one year, while five pc survive more than five years.

Coaches at RS3, Sam Halms, Richard Barnes and Richard Hill, are encouraging people to take part in the WODathon and donate to the Draper's Just Giving page.

RS3 Fit is encouraging members to take part in a 24-hour WODathon - Credit: RS3 Fit

Miss Halms said: "Annie's dad has been through a really long battle with a brain tumour which is touch and go at the moment. She applied for the London Marathon last year to raise money for the Brain Tumour Charity and Darren agreed to join in.

"It is something we have been aware of because Annie has struggled to get to classes as she needs to care for her dad who has been battling cancer for years."

Miss Draper has already raised more than £4,000 for the charity ahead of the marathon, and RS3 is now lending an extra helping hand.

Preparations for the RS3 Fit WODathon in Norwich which takes place in July to raise awareness of and donations for the Brain Tumour Charity. - Credit: RS3 Fit

Richard Barnes, founder and head coach at RS3, said: "We're proud to be hosting this special event at our gym. The generosity and commitment of our members never fails to amaze us and this WODathon reinforces the family aspect of fitness that we all love.

"The Brain Tumour Charity does incredible things for those affected by a brain tumour or brain cancer, and we hope this event will help to raise the awareness it deserves."

Spectators to the event will enjoy a raffle, cake stall and refreshments. Those who want to take part or spectate should visit www.crossfitrs3.co.uk, call 07935 011660 or email enquiries@crossfitrs3.co.uk.

The link to the Just Giving page is www.justgiving.com/fundraising/annie-draper.