Phone and broadband hit as Royal Mail lorry destroys Openreach cabinet

Published: 5:30 PM May 24, 2021 Updated: 5:54 PM May 24, 2021

Up to 200 people in Thorpe Hamlet have seen their phone and broadband services disrupted followed a crash involving a Royal Mail lorry.

The vehicle careered through a wall on Rosary Road and into Old Library Wood shortly before 6am on Monday.

Crews from all three main emergency services were called to the scene, and the East of England Ambulance Service confirmed the driver did not need hospital care.

As well as the wall, the crash also "completely destroyed" a cable cabinet which helped provide phone and broadband services to the area.

A spokesperson for Openreach said it would take weeks to fully fix the issue.

A Royal Mail lorry crashed through a wall in Rosary Road, Norwich, on Monday morning. - Credit: ITV News Anglia

They said: "Our cabinet and a number of cables have been completely destroyed following an accident earlier this morning. This is causing disruption to phone and broadband services in the local area but we’re already working on it.

"It’s a complex fix which will take weeks to fully repair, but we’re doing everything we can to get a temporary service in place this week, so people can at least be connected at the earliest opportunity.

"Our engineers will then work alongside the temporary fix to fully repair the damage."

A Royal Mail lorry crashed through a wall in Rosary Road, Norwich, on Monday morning. - Credit: Emily Thomson

Also destroyed in the crash was a mural created by a local resident, which was on the wall taken out by the lorry.

It was unveiled last year by the Old Library Wood Collective, a group of volunteers working to improve the area of Old Library Mews.

The group said on Facebook it was "devastated" by the news. On Twitter, it added: "[We're] sad to see our mural destroyed by a Royal Mail lorry. The driver is safe, thank God.

A recovery vehicle pulls the lorry from the park. - Credit: Submitted

"We will do our best to save what we can and restore, if that's possible."

Norwich City Council, meanwhile, which owns the space, said: "We know how important Old Library Wood on Rosary Road is to the community and are making sure the area is safe following the incident this morning.

"Discussions about restoring the wall have already started."

A Royal Mail lorry crashed through a wall in Rosary Road, Norwich, on Monday morning. - Credit: Emily Thomson

Rosary Road was initially closed for a few hours after the crash, but reopened once a recovery vehicle had taken the Royal Mail lorry away.