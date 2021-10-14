Eight fire crews attend false alarm in city centre
Published: 5:10 PM October 14, 2021 Updated: 5:41 PM October 14, 2021
- Credit: Owen Sennitt
Eight fire crews were called to a six-storey building in Norwich after reports of a fire this afternoon.
Crews were called to Rouen Road at 3.38pm with reports that alarms were sounding and there was a smell of burning.
Morgan House was evacuated.
Appliances from Carrow, Earlham, Sprowston, Hethersett, Wroxham, Long Stratton, and Wymondham are present.
Police were also on the scene.
You may also want to watch:
It is now believed to have been a false alarm, with reports of overcooked food causing the alarm system to go off.
Most Read
- 1 Tributes paid to 'amazing' Norwich shop worker
- 2 Progress on plan for 4,000 homes near Norwich to be revealed
- 3 Mum's tear-jerking tribute to 'inspiring' teen
- 4 Pedestrian dies following collision with a bus on A146
- 5 Mum terrified for son's health after warning of asbestos in her home
- 6 Neighbours furious as conifer trees protecting their privacy get the chop
- 7 Norwich nostalgia: Tombland through the decades
- 8 'Like an ice rink': Dad's outrage after daughter's nasty fall at play park
- 9 What a clock up! Market trader caught short by wrong time
- 10 Castle Quarter gifts shop closing down for good