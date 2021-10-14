News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Eight fire crews attend false alarm in city centre

Grace Piercy

Published: 5:10 PM October 14, 2021    Updated: 5:41 PM October 14, 2021
Rouen Road Morgan House fire and rescue

The fire crews that attended the false alarm - Credit: Owen Sennitt

Eight fire crews were called to a six-storey building in Norwich after reports of a fire this afternoon.

Crews were called to Rouen Road at 3.38pm with reports that alarms were sounding and there was a smell of burning.

Morgan House was evacuated.

Rouen Road Morgan House fire and rescue

Three of the eight fire crews that attended the false alarm - Credit: Owen Sennitt

Appliances from Carrow, Earlham, Sprowston, Hethersett, Wroxham, Long Stratton, and Wymondham are present.

Police were also on the scene.

It is now believed to have been a false alarm, with reports of overcooked food causing the alarm system to go off.



