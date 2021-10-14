Eight fire crews attend false alarm in city centre

Published: 5:10 PM October 14, 2021 Updated: 5:41 PM October 14, 2021

Eight fire crews were called to a six-storey building in Norwich after reports of a fire this afternoon.

Crews were called to Rouen Road at 3.38pm with reports that alarms were sounding and there was a smell of burning.

Morgan House was evacuated.

Appliances from Carrow, Earlham, Sprowston, Hethersett, Wroxham, Long Stratton, and Wymondham are present.

Police were also on the scene.

It is now believed to have been a false alarm, with reports of overcooked food causing the alarm system to go off.







