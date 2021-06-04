Norwich Bus Station to close for 'emergency' roof repairs

Published: 11:44 AM June 4, 2021

Norwich Bus Station will be closed for the next two Sundays while "emergency" repairs and cleaning are carried out.

Konectbus, which operates the station, confirmed the news in a notice on its website.

No buses will be able to serve the station on June 6 or June 13, affecting journeys on both those days.

Konectbus' routes 1, 3, 5B, 8, 40A and 41A will all start at stands in St Stephens Street instead.

First Norwich also said some of its services would be affected "to allow for emergency repairs to the roof".

You may also want to watch:

Its Excel service will operate from stand BQ in St Stephens Street, while stand BS will be the place to go to catch the X1, X11, X21 and X22.

"Services may be able to resume after 5pm depending on progress but if this is the case our drivers will check both locations for waiting passengers," First added.