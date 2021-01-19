Aftermath of damage to historic Thorpe pub
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
The aftermath of a fire that destroyed part of the roof of a historic Thorpe pub can now be seen.
The fire happened at the disused The Griffin pub in Yarmouth Road in Thorpe St Andrew on Monday morning.
Firefighters arrived to a "well developed fire" and confirmed part of the roof had been destroyed.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service sent a fire engine and ariel ladder platform from Earlham, as well as crews from Sprowston, Carrow, Wroxham, Hethersett, Fakenham and Wymondham to the scene.
Yarmouth Road was closed both ways for several hours, with the last of the fire crews leaving the scene at 5.23pm.
A spokesman for the building's owner said it had "proven impossible" to keep vandals out.
The spokesman said: “Over the past two years the building has been broken into and vandalised on numerous occasions. We have responded to each incident, working with the police and private contractors to increase security measures and re-securing the building on every occasion; it has proved impossible to keep vandals out.”
