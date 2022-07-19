Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Man claims thermometer hit 42C in city garden

Ben Hardy

Published: 5:43 PM July 19, 2022
Ron Green next to his thermometer in his garden

Ron Green next to his thermometer in his garden

A city man said he watched in disbelief as the thermometer in his garden hit a record level as the heatwave continues across the county.

Ron Green, 88, of Old Palace Road was amazed to see the gauge on his north facing shed wall reach 42C at 1.30pm on Tuesday. 

It comes after the Met Office issued a red extreme heat warning covering much of central, northern, and south-east England.

This thermometer belonging to Ron Green reached highs of 42C on Tuesday, July 19, 2022

This thermometer belonging to Ron Green reached highs of 42C on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, the owner said.

Mr Green has had his thermometer for 20 years and has never seen it as high as 42C, which is 106F. 

He said: "I can't handle the heat.

"When I went out to check the temperature it was too much for me - it's just so warm out there.

"My temperature gauge is facing north so there is no way it could have had sun on it." 

Heatwave July 2022, the streets of Norwich city centre are quieter than usual.

Heatwave July 19, 2022. The streets of Norwich city centre are quieter than usual.

Mr Green - who is Norwich born and bred - is a draughts enthusiast and has collected more than 100 different sets of the game from charity shops.

The temperature was recorded as 36C at 5pm on Tuesday having been 42C earlier in the day

The temperature was recorded as 36C at 5pm on Tuesday having been 42C earlier in the day, though Mr Green was unable to picture the moment he checked it.

