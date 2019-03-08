Search

Advanced search

Portrait celebrates life of actor who escaped genocide as toddler

PUBLISHED: 16:32 07 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:32 07 October 2019

Artist Danny Keen, right, unveils his portrait of Norwich actor Roger Nsengiyumva at the City Hall as part of Black History Month. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Artist Danny Keen, right, unveils his portrait of Norwich actor Roger Nsengiyumva at the City Hall as part of Black History Month. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A portrait celebrating the life and talent of a Norwich actor who came to the city as a toddler to escape the Rwandan genocide has been unveiled in City Hall.

Artist Danny Keenright, unveils his portrait of Norwich actor Roger Nsengiyumva, with his mum Illuminée Nganemariya at the City Hall, as part of Black History Month. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYArtist Danny Keenright, unveils his portrait of Norwich actor Roger Nsengiyumva, with his mum Illuminée Nganemariya at the City Hall, as part of Black History Month. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Roger Nsengiyumva was born in Kigali to Tutsi parents in the same month the genocide broke out.

He was days old when his father, John, was murdered by Hutu neighbours and when his mother Illuminee went on the run with Roger on her back in a bid to reach safety.

He was two years old when he and his mother arrived in Norwich.

Since then, the former City College Norwich student has gone onto to forge a successful acting career which has seen him appear in everything from Hollywood films to the London stage and Bafta-nominated TV series.

Norwich actor Roger Nsengiyumva at the City Hall, for the unveiling of his portrait by Danny Keen as part of Black History Month. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYNorwich actor Roger Nsengiyumva at the City Hall, for the unveiling of his portrait by Danny Keen as part of Black History Month. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Now a portrait painted by the artist Danny Keen has been unveiled in City Hall to celebrate Mr Nsengiyumva's life and how it encompasses the Young Gifted and Black theme of Norfolk Black History Month 2019.

Showing a number of different versions of Mr Nsengiyumva looking in different directions, the portrait, which is yet to be completed, was unveiled by Mr Keen at City Hall yesterday.

You may also want to watch:

Seeing the piece for the first time, Mr Nsengiyumva, 25, said: "I had no idea what it might look like. I knew Danny wanted to do something classical with a modern emphasis on things but he's just gone way beyond what I had imagined.

The cast of the film Africa United (left to right) Sherrie Silver, Sanyu Joanita Kintu, Roger Nsengiyumva, Eriya Ndayambaje, Yves Dusenge, director Debs Gardner-Paterson and Emmanuel Jal attend the premiere of Africa United, during the 54th BFI London Film Festival, at the Odeon Leicester Square in central London in October 2010. Picture: PA Archive/PA ImagesThe cast of the film Africa United (left to right) Sherrie Silver, Sanyu Joanita Kintu, Roger Nsengiyumva, Eriya Ndayambaje, Yves Dusenge, director Debs Gardner-Paterson and Emmanuel Jal attend the premiere of Africa United, during the 54th BFI London Film Festival, at the Odeon Leicester Square in central London in October 2010. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

"It's amazing."

Mr Keen said: "Roger is an actor, he's on stage, TV and in movies, you can Google his name and you'll see pictures of him, so it's a portrait of a young man of his times.

"A working title for it is the many faces of Roger Nsengiyumva. [As an actor] he's always looking in different directions so it's a very important that we [showed that.]"

Mr Keen said his portrait of Mr Nsengiyumva was one in a series celebrating the lives of black people living in the UK and how their lives had changed since the Second World War.

Roger Nsengiyumva in Tomb Raider (2018). Picture: Warner Bros. Pictures/OutNowRoger Nsengiyumva in Tomb Raider (2018). Picture: Warner Bros. Pictures/OutNow

"Roger is really important because for Norwich to have a young man brought up in the city from the age of two who came and found sanctuary in this city of sanctuary. It really does symbolise everything that this year's Black History Month is all about."

To find out more about Norfolk Black History Month 2019 visit www.norfolkblackhistorymonth.org

Most Read

‘Major disruption’ as part of A47 closed due to serious flooding

The A47 at Blofield was severely flooded and will remain partly closed until the water is cleared. Photo: BroadsBeat

Norwich jewellery store owner aiming to expand to New York

Lisa Angel. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Woman hit on the head and pushed to ground during robbery at bus stop

A woman was robbed at a bus stop on Bowthorpe Road, near to the junction with Ivy Court, in Norwich. Picture Google.

Schools closed following power failure

Costessy Junior and Infant schools are closed due to a power failure. Photo: Google

Man rescued from his car after it became submerged in water

A car was stuck in the floods in Thorpe. Picture: Kim Bennett

Most Read

‘Major disruption’ as part of A47 closed due to serious flooding

The A47 at Blofield was severely flooded and will remain partly closed until the water is cleared. Photo: BroadsBeat

Norwich jewellery store owner aiming to expand to New York

Lisa Angel. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Woman hit on the head and pushed to ground during robbery at bus stop

A woman was robbed at a bus stop on Bowthorpe Road, near to the junction with Ivy Court, in Norwich. Picture Google.

Schools closed following power failure

Costessy Junior and Infant schools are closed due to a power failure. Photo: Google

Man rescued from his car after it became submerged in water

A car was stuck in the floods in Thorpe. Picture: Kim Bennett

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Woman hit on the head and pushed to ground during robbery at bus stop

A woman was robbed at a bus stop on Bowthorpe Road, near to the junction with Ivy Court, in Norwich. Picture Google.

‘It would be the same if Liverpool had to play without Mane’ - Onel return delights City chief

Onel Hernandez is closing in on a return to team training at Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norfolk activists help shut down Westminster in Extinction Rebellion protest

Extinction Rebellion campaigners from Norwich are involved in the London protests. Pic: Jamie Osborn.

Lee Payne: Why I’m going to keep saying ‘yes’ as a City fan

Adam Drury - a true Norwich City legend. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘Toxic behaviour’ of visiting fans condemned by Aston Villa following 5-1 Carrow Road win

The traveling Aston Villa fans celebrate their sideÕs 2nd goal during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 05/10/2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists