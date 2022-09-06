American Dream: Canaries' boost across the pond thanks to Sargent

Bruce Springsteen's 'Born in the USA' has already rung out around Carrow Road celebrating American superstar Josh Sargent at a recent match.

And with businessman Mark Attanasio expected to purchase 15.9pc of the club from Michael Foulger, there have never been more ties between the Fine City and the Land of Opportunity.

And the links are giving the Canaries a boost overseas - as reported by one Norwich City man living in Florida.

Roger Mallett, 42, was born in Wisbech but moved to the States in 1993 where he started his furniture company Mallett’s Emporium.

He grew up supporting the club as his grandfather was a big Norwich City fan.

Mr Mallett still follows Norwich City matches on ESPN and through the club's streams.

The superfan was also recently able to watch his first live Norwich match in 25 years at Birmingham last week during a holiday.

Roger Mallett attended his first Norwich City match in 25 years at Birmingham - Credit: Roger Mallett

Mr Mallett said: "I was extremely emotional - especially hearing 'On The Ball City'.

"I had a few people walk up to me before the match saying they saw me online. They were asking: 'Are you the lad from Florida?'"

Roger Mallett with his friend June at the Birmingham game which Norwich won 2-1 - Credit: Roger Mallett

The entrepreneur also made friends in high places courtesy of his Canaries shirt, having worn it to a concert by The Darkness in Tampa Bay last year.

Lead singer - and Lowestoft man - Justin Hawkins spotted Mr Mallett's yellow shirt and asked if he could wear it on stage.

Roger Mallett with Justin Hawkins of The Darkness - Credit: Roger Mallett









The band then invited Mr Mallett to meet them afterwards and signed the shirt.

Mr Mallett - who first watched Norwich City draw 2-2 against Tottenham in 1989 - also lives in Tampa Bay where the club has recently extended its partnership with Visit Tampa Bay.

Roger Mallett is a Norwich City fan living in Florida - Credit: Roger Mallett

He added: "I love talking to American soccer fans about Norwich when I can.

"I have had a few mention Josh Sargent to me and when I came to the UK he just got started with his current hot streak.

"I take a Norwich top with me wherever I go - from the Rocky Mountains to California to Colorado to Vancouver Canada."

Americans who have played in England

Josh Sargent has banished his demons from last season so far with five goals in eight league games.

But the flame-haired forward is not the only American who has enjoyed success in the UK.

Brad Friedel

The long-serving goalkeeper holds a Premier League record for the most consecutive appearances in the competition after playing every single league game between 2004 and 2012.

Former Spurs stopper Brad Friedel. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images) - Credit: Getty Images

Friedel played for Liverpool, Blackburn, Aston Villa and Tottenham during his 18 years in the Premier League.

Clint Dempsey

The man with the most goals scored by an American in the history of the Premier League, Dempsey was integral as Fulham unexpectedly reached the final of Europa League with Roy Hodgson as manager in 2010.

John Harkes

Harkes was the first ever American to play in the Premier League with Sheffield Wednesday in 1992.

He was also the second American to score at Wembley Stadium as Wednesday lost 2-1 to Arsenal in the 1993 League Cup Final.