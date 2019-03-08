Do you know a special mum who would enjoy a roarsome day with dinosaurs on Mother’s Day?

Mother's Day at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure. Who said having fun on the slide is just for kids? Picture: Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure Archant

A dinosaur themed adventure park is hoping to get a roar of approval when it opens its doors to mums on this year’s Mothering Sunday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mother's Day at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure. Picture: Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure Mother's Day at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure. Picture: Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure

Mums are being offered free admission at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure, in Lenwade, for one day only on Mother’s Day, this Sunday March 31.

For every mum accompanied by one full-paying person or season ticket holder, the 85-acre park is offering a free voucher which can be downloaded before their visit.

Adam Goymour, park manager, said: “We’re really looking forward to welcoming mums to experience a full family day out at our park this Mother’s Day.

“Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure is a family-owned business and my mother Caroline is also working at the park – with more than 40 years’ experience in the tourism industry. We all know how important it is to treat our mums and we really want everyone in Norfolk to do so too.”

Those wishing to treat their mums can download the voucher from the Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure website before their visit and present it at the admissions gate on arrival.

Tickets must be purchased at the gate as the offer is not available online.

As well as the usual ‘roarsome’ activities happening through the park, Dippy, the park mascot, will also be running a Facebook photo competition throughout the day.

Children and their families will be invited to share photos of their mums releasing their inner dinosaur on social media and could be in with the chance of winning a family ticket.

The park also boasts animatronic dinosaurs in natural settings, a splash zone, high ropes, an animal garden and Norfolk’s largest indoor play area - Dinomite.

Guests can also explore the deer safari, dinosaur trail, food outlets including a new steampunk themed restaurant, and more.

Owned by the Goymour family since 2006, Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure, which rebranded in 2018, attracts over 300,000 visitors a year.

For more information about the event, visit the website .