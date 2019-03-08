Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Do you know a special mum who would enjoy a roarsome day with dinosaurs on Mother’s Day?

PUBLISHED: 16:24 26 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:24 26 March 2019

Mother's Day at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure. Who said having fun on the slide is just for kids? Picture: Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure

Mother's Day at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure. Who said having fun on the slide is just for kids? Picture: Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure

Archant

A dinosaur themed adventure park is hoping to get a roar of approval when it opens its doors to mums on this year’s Mothering Sunday.

Mother's Day at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure. Picture: Roarr! Dinosaur AdventureMother's Day at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure. Picture: Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure

Mums are being offered free admission at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure, in Lenwade, for one day only on Mother’s Day, this Sunday March 31.

For every mum accompanied by one full-paying person or season ticket holder, the 85-acre park is offering a free voucher which can be downloaded before their visit.

Adam Goymour, park manager, said: “We’re really looking forward to welcoming mums to experience a full family day out at our park this Mother’s Day.

“Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure is a family-owned business and my mother Caroline is also working at the park – with more than 40 years’ experience in the tourism industry. We all know how important it is to treat our mums and we really want everyone in Norfolk to do so too.”

Those wishing to treat their mums can download the voucher from the Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure website before their visit and present it at the admissions gate on arrival.

Tickets must be purchased at the gate as the offer is not available online.

As well as the usual ‘roarsome’ activities happening through the park, Dippy, the park mascot, will also be running a Facebook photo competition throughout the day.

Children and their families will be invited to share photos of their mums releasing their inner dinosaur on social media and could be in with the chance of winning a family ticket.

The park also boasts animatronic dinosaurs in natural settings, a splash zone, high ropes, an animal garden and Norfolk’s largest indoor play area - Dinomite.

Guests can also explore the deer safari, dinosaur trail, food outlets including a new steampunk themed restaurant, and more.

Owned by the Goymour family since 2006, Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure, which rebranded in 2018, attracts over 300,000 visitors a year.

For more information about the event, visit the website .

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Muffin to see your honour! Van driver ate chocolate chip muffin at the wheel

Jose Monteiro Bicas leaving Norwich Magistrates Court. Photo: Archant

Father thanks people who came to his son’s aid after he is brutally stabbed

Police at the scene of a stabbing on Mountbatten Drive in Old Catton. Picture Peter Walsh.

Wanted person walks past police in Norwich as they were making arrest

Police are urging people to make sure they secure their homes overnight. Picture: Ian Burt.

Hotel wants security fencing due to ‘unmanageable’ amount of anti-social behaviour

The Nelson Premier Inn on Prince of Wales Road is seeking permission to cover five openings with fences and gates to improve security. Photo: Google

‘It’s a nightmare’ - disabled woman claims bungalow unsuitable for her needs

Wheelchair bound Faye Eastwood in her social housing home at Little Melton which she says is inadequate for her needs. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Muffin to see your honour! Van driver ate chocolate chip muffin at the wheel

Jose Monteiro Bicas leaving Norwich Magistrates Court. Photo: Archant

Father thanks people who came to his son’s aid after he is brutally stabbed

Police at the scene of a stabbing on Mountbatten Drive in Old Catton. Picture Peter Walsh.

Wanted person walks past police in Norwich as they were making arrest

Police are urging people to make sure they secure their homes overnight. Picture: Ian Burt.

Hotel wants security fencing due to ‘unmanageable’ amount of anti-social behaviour

The Nelson Premier Inn on Prince of Wales Road is seeking permission to cover five openings with fences and gates to improve security. Photo: Google

‘It’s a nightmare’ - disabled woman claims bungalow unsuitable for her needs

Wheelchair bound Faye Eastwood in her social housing home at Little Melton which she says is inadequate for her needs. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Canaries trio named in Championship Team of the Season – but Farke is snubbed as manager

Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki has been nominated for the Championship Player of the Season award Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Disqualified driver jailed after caught speeding at 41mph on 30mph road

Harry Goodrum was jailed for 14 weeks after breaching a suspended sentence order and driving whilst disqualified. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Review: Roast dinners fit for a king plus great burgers at Norwich’s Unthank Arms

Roast beef

We tried the dumplings nominated for a national award

Chef Sonny Ngai, ready to steam the dumplings at the Baby Buddha Chinese Teahouse, which have been nominated for a national Golden Chopstick award. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk Police continue to investigate rape and sex assault allegations

Police at the scene of the attack at the UEA. Photo: C E Mathhews / Concrete
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists