Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Video

Join Santa-Raws at Norfolk’s dinosaur-themed winter wonderland

PUBLISHED: 13:36 27 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:51 27 November 2018

Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure has organised a month full of festivities for families visiting their park in December. Picture: Laura Francis

Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure has organised a month full of festivities for families visiting their park in December. Picture: Laura Francis

Archant

Norfolk families can expect a pre-historic Christmas when a ‘dinosaur-themed’ winter wonderland arrives at an adventure park.

Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure in Lenwade has organised a month of festivities for families visiting their park in December.

Ben Francis, events manager at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure, said: “We’re excited to welcome even more intrepid explorers to release their inner dinosaur this Christmas.

“Visitors can also expect special festive activities throughout December as we count down to Christmas.”

Families will be able to visit Santa in his grotto, as well as take part in Christmas crafts and dinosaur trails. Families will also be able to ride through the park on a horse and cart on December 8– 9 and 15 – 16.

Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure has organised a month full of festivities for families visiting their park in December. Picture: Laura FrancisRoarr! Dinosaur Adventure has organised a month full of festivities for families visiting their park in December. Picture: Laura Francis

The winter wonderland will be open throughout December and tickets can be bought online from: https://www.myonlinebooking.co.uk/dinosauradventure/buy.aspx?tid=1

Most Read

Police seize cocaine, cannabis and weapons following raid in Norwich

Drugs seized by Norfolk Police following a raid at a property in Heartsease. PIC: Norwich Police Twitter

Video Sports Direct boss threatens to close Intu Chapelfield store

Business tycoon Mike Ashley is reportedly considering shutting his Sports Direct stores in Intu shopping centres. Photo: Steve Adams

Firefighters called to Norwich building fire

Firefighters were called to a building fire in Norwich. Photo: Denise Bradley

Updated Collision at A11 roundabout causing delays

A collision at the Thickthorn roundabout on the A11 is causing delays this morning (November 27).

Beauty therapist collapsed and died 17 days after breast enlargement

Carrow House, where Norfolk Coroner's Court is based. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Local Guide