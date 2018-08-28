Search

Adventure park leads the way in promoting zero-plastic

PUBLISHED: 15:20 30 December 2018 | UPDATED: 15:30 30 December 2018

The UK’s first zero-plastic spring water - Life Water - has hit the shelves at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure. Picture: ROAR! DINOSAUR ADVENTURE

Archant

A scheme which is supported by scientists and operated at a London museum has made its way to Norfolk.

The UK’s first zero-plastic spring water has hit the shelves at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure in Lenwade, making the park one of the first companies in East Anglia to stock Life Water.

The cans are 100pc recyclable and made from 70pc recycled aluminium, with the water sourced locally from British natural springs.

The scheme is already in operation at the Natural History Museum in London.

Ben Jewiss, assistant park manager, said: “We really want to lead by example by stocking the first zero-plastic water cans from Life Water as we look to build a sustainable future.

“We recognise some of the dangers that plastics can cause and the urgent need to protect our wildlife by thinking of new ways to help prevent pollution.

“In addition, we are also keen for our guests to bring their own reusable bottles to refill at our free water stations around the park.”

