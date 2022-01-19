Delayed roadworks on the NDR could lead to lane closures

Roadworks are to begin again along the Northern Distribution Road between Brewery Lane and Drayton Lane - Credit: Google Maps

Cones and flashing lights have been spotted once more on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (NDR) after an initial delay.

The roadworks are happening on the roundabout between Brewery Lane and Drayton Lane.

The work was due to be carried out between January 19 to January 23.

It is part of overall work being done on Broadland Northway.

Roadworks along the Northern Distribution Road being set up in the early hours of Wednesday morning - Credit: Archant

Originally the work in this area was due to start on January 17.

However there were delays completing a previous section of the NDR due to hazardous weather.

Norfolk County Council confirmed that there may be lane closures when necessary.

The majority of work however will be done during off-peak hours and overnight.

The work, which is expected to cost approximately £200,000 overall,including the cost of traffic management, is being carried out by Norfolk County Council’s community, environmental services department and their contractors.