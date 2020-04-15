Road signs thanking key workers appear around N&N
PUBLISHED: 10:13 15 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:55 15 April 2020
Archant
A construction company has placed road signs around the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital thanking NHS workers for their hard work during the coronavirus pandemic.
Tarmac Norwich would normally be found putting up road signs warning motorists about up coming road works, but instead the team have been putting up signs to show their appreciation to front line health care and key workers.
Saying, “NHS and all key workers, we thank you”, the seven specially printed signs have all been placed on roads approaching the NNUH.
A spokesperson for Tarmac Norwich said: “The signs say it all really, we just appreciate what [NHS and key workers] are doing so much.
“We just wanted to show our gratitude so when they they’re going to work they can see, and if someone isn’t having such a good day it might just pick them up a bit by letting them know people really appreciate them.”
