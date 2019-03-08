Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Road safety campaign brings fake 'car crash' to city centre

PUBLISHED: 15:15 08 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:38 08 July 2019

Students attend the fake 'car crash' outside The Forum in Norwich. Photo: Police and Crime Commissioner

Students attend the fake 'car crash' outside The Forum in Norwich. Photo: Police and Crime Commissioner

Archant

A road safety campaign has been demonstrating the impact of a car accident in Norwich city centre, using a fake crash.

Students attend the fake 'car crash' outside The Forum in Norwich. Photo: Police and Crime CommissionerStudents attend the fake 'car crash' outside The Forum in Norwich. Photo: Police and Crime Commissioner

The #Impact campaign, which is aimed at young drivers, brought its car crash demonstration to the Forum on Monday, July 8.

Police and crime commissioner Lorne Green, who is behind the initiative, said: "I take very seriously the pledge I have made to do all I can to prevent young people from being seriously injured or killed on our roads."

He added: "The hard-hitting but massively important messages about the responsibility we accept when we get behind the steering wheel, and the potential consequences when we don't take that responsibility seriously, are a useful reminder for us all."

Inspector Jon Chapman, from Norfolk Police, said: "Young drivers are disproportionately represented in casualty statistics which is why it's so important we educate them about the risks on the road and the Fatal 4 - whether it be drink and drug driving, not wearing a seatbelt, using a phone at the wheel or excess speeding.

Students attend the fake 'car crash' outside The Forum in Norwich. Photo: Police and Crime CommissionerStudents attend the fake 'car crash' outside The Forum in Norwich. Photo: Police and Crime Commissioner

"#Impact delivers a powerful, thought-provoking presentation showing the stark reality of what can happen if you get it wrong.

You may also want to watch:

"We're committed to improving road safety and the mock collision helps to focus students' attention."

Vice principal of Sir Isaac Newton Sixth Form Rachel Jarrold said: "Learning to drive is an exciting step in a young person's life, it brings with it great independence and opportunities as well as risks.

"It is crucially important that all students appreciate the dangers that they may face as a driver, or passenger in a vehicle, so that they are able to make informed choices to keep themselves and their friends safe when on the road."

Students attended the presentation, alongside pupils from Jane Austen College, and heard from Thomas Semmons, from Scarning near Dereham, who was seriously injured after losing control of his car in bad weather on the B1145 in Norfolk.

They then saw the fake 'car crash' demonstration at the Forum.

Since its launch two years ago, 5,800 young people have been involved in the #Impact initiative.

The campaign is supported by Norfolk Constabulary, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service and the East of England Ambulance Service. During the 2018/19 academic year, the partnership delivered 17 demonstrations.

Most Read

Strictly star misses Norwich show

Aljaz Skorjanec, Giovanni Pernice and Gorka Marquez brought Here Come the Boys to Norwich. Photo: Courtesy of Norwich Theatre Royal

‘A pathetic display’ – scathing reactions to first Lord Mayor’s Procession without lorries

The Lord Mayors Procession 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Power cut affecting homes in area of Norwich after electrical fault

A power cut is affecting homes in area of Norwich after an electrical fault. Photo: UK Power Networks

Traffic at standstill following serious crash

The B1172 is closed in both directions near Wymondham following a serious accident. Photo: Google

Road closed for month in village near Norwich

Burnt House Lane will be closed for 26 days to allow sewage work. Photo: Google

Most Read

Strictly star misses Norwich show

Aljaz Skorjanec, Giovanni Pernice and Gorka Marquez brought Here Come the Boys to Norwich. Photo: Courtesy of Norwich Theatre Royal

‘A pathetic display’ – scathing reactions to first Lord Mayor’s Procession without lorries

The Lord Mayors Procession 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Power cut affecting homes in area of Norwich after electrical fault

A power cut is affecting homes in area of Norwich after an electrical fault. Photo: UK Power Networks

Traffic at standstill following serious crash

The B1172 is closed in both directions near Wymondham following a serious accident. Photo: Google

Road closed for month in village near Norwich

Burnt House Lane will be closed for 26 days to allow sewage work. Photo: Google

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Traffic at standstill following serious crash

The B1172 is closed in both directions near Wymondham following a serious accident. Photo: Google

City restaurant knocked back in outdoor seating bid - but others succeed

Haggle and The Last Wine Bar have applied for outside seating. Photo: Archant

Crash on A47 Acle Straight causing ‘significant delays’

The Acle Straight. Pic: Archant Library.

Norwich pub up for national award

The Murderers is up for best sports pub in the Great British Pub Awards. Photo: Steve Adams

‘A pathetic display’ – scathing reactions to first Lord Mayor’s Procession without lorries

The Lord Mayors Procession 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists