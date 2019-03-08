Road safety campaign brings fake 'car crash' to city centre

Students attend the fake 'car crash' outside The Forum in Norwich. Photo: Police and Crime Commissioner Archant

A road safety campaign has been demonstrating the impact of a car accident in Norwich city centre, using a fake crash.

Students attend the fake 'car crash' outside The Forum in Norwich. Photo: Police and Crime Commissioner

The #Impact campaign, which is aimed at young drivers, brought its car crash demonstration to the Forum on Monday, July 8.

Police and crime commissioner Lorne Green, who is behind the initiative, said: "I take very seriously the pledge I have made to do all I can to prevent young people from being seriously injured or killed on our roads."

He added: "The hard-hitting but massively important messages about the responsibility we accept when we get behind the steering wheel, and the potential consequences when we don't take that responsibility seriously, are a useful reminder for us all."

Inspector Jon Chapman, from Norfolk Police, said: "Young drivers are disproportionately represented in casualty statistics which is why it's so important we educate them about the risks on the road and the Fatal 4 - whether it be drink and drug driving, not wearing a seatbelt, using a phone at the wheel or excess speeding.

Students attend the fake 'car crash' outside The Forum in Norwich. Photo: Police and Crime Commissioner

"#Impact delivers a powerful, thought-provoking presentation showing the stark reality of what can happen if you get it wrong.

"We're committed to improving road safety and the mock collision helps to focus students' attention."

Vice principal of Sir Isaac Newton Sixth Form Rachel Jarrold said: "Learning to drive is an exciting step in a young person's life, it brings with it great independence and opportunities as well as risks.

"It is crucially important that all students appreciate the dangers that they may face as a driver, or passenger in a vehicle, so that they are able to make informed choices to keep themselves and their friends safe when on the road."

Students attended the presentation, alongside pupils from Jane Austen College, and heard from Thomas Semmons, from Scarning near Dereham, who was seriously injured after losing control of his car in bad weather on the B1145 in Norfolk.

They then saw the fake 'car crash' demonstration at the Forum.

Since its launch two years ago, 5,800 young people have been involved in the #Impact initiative.

The campaign is supported by Norfolk Constabulary, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service and the East of England Ambulance Service. During the 2018/19 academic year, the partnership delivered 17 demonstrations.