'Frustrated' father fined for accidentally overstaying in city car park

Maya Derrick

Published: 9:14 AM May 11, 2022
The car park at Riverside Retail Park in Norwich

The car park at Riverside Retail Park in Norwich - Credit: Google Street View

A new dad has shared his anger after being slapped with a fine at a city car park because he had to change his son's nappy.

Glaswegian Sean Duffy, who moved to Norwich six years ago, visited Riverside on March 25 with girlfriend Francesca and their 10-month-old son.

Sean, who lives in Yarmouth Road, Thorpe St Andrew, explained how the family went for a stroll around the shops.

He said: "We normally park near Nike and Costa before moving to nearer B&M, but this time we decided to park near B&M.

"We knew that there would be a time limit but the wee man needed feeding and changing and that took over."

After receiving a £70 fine for overstaying, Sean appealed to Highview Parking - which operates the car park - to explain the baby needed attention.

He continued: "It was frustrating that when I emailed to explain that I had a child under one with me, and that they take a bit of time to change and feed - it's not something that can be done in five minutes, unfortunately - there was no acknowledgement of it.

"It's got me frustrated."

The penalty notice is reduced to £42 if paid within 14 days of the date given of April 25.

Sean said he will pay the lower tariff to stop it from escalating further but hopes there is a way he can get the charge reversed.

"It's more pettiness than anything," he added.

"I don't know why they can't understand that we didn't overstay on purpose. Can they not look at this from a human point of view?

"£42 is a lot of money. I would've paid for a car park if I knew we'd be out for longer.

"This has put me off going back. It's local and we'd go down for a couple of hours regularly but now I think we'll go into the city centre.

"If I went back I'd be constantly rushing around and have this experience in the back of my mind. I'm not going to be at ease."

Highview Parking did not respond to a request for comment.

