Ricky Gervais slams US huntress who posted photos from Norfolk shooting party

Our story about a US huntress who posted pictures of a shooting party and their trophies in Norfolk has provoked a damning response from comedian Ricky Gervais and ignited debate about the practice of hunting in the county.

On Thursday we reported on US TV host Larysa Switlyk leading an all-female hunting party in Norfolk and posting kill photos on social media.

Ricky Gervais retweeted a link to the story with the comment: “In every attention-seeking selfie with a murdered animal she seems to be screaming ‘Do you love me now daddy?’”.

Gervais is vocally opposed to hunting and has strongly condemned the actions of trophy hunters in the past, tweeting in 2015: “The trophies I’m proudest of are the memories of all those times I didn’t kill a beautiful, majestic, endangered species for no reason.”

Both the RSPCA and The British Association for Shooting and Conservation also condemned the huntress’ behaviour on this occasion.

However, some of our readers said they didn’t see anything wrong Ms Switlyk’s actions.

Chris Marsham said: “Shooting and hunting is a huge part of Norfolk life. I’m not sure what the issue is. The pictures are all a bit too much but she’s not done anything wrong has she?”

Alex Vale responded to criticisms of Ms Switlyk with: “Guess you’re all vegetarians then? Hunting meat is as ethical as you can get.”

Mark Jonathan said: “People need to get a life, we have been hunting in Norfolk since man first arrived.”

Some readers defended hunting in itself but said that Ms Switlyk’s posting of photos on social media was the issue.

A commenter with the username Nick C said: “Deer management is required to control numbers, Muntjac, Chinese Water, Roe and Red Deer are shot all over the county to control numbers. Admittedly some hunters shot for trophies and pay large sums of money to do this which benefits the local economy. The animal carcasses are not wasted as the meat is sold for human consumption.

“We see huge numbers of deer killed or maimed on our roads every year, you only have drive down the A11 to see the number of bloated carcasses by the side of the road to realise numbers of deer need to be managed. Numerous people are killed or seriously injured every year in traffic accidents involving wild deer on our roads.

“The pictures posted of the animals after being shot is not necessary, but then these are people who seek some form of gratification, notoriety by posting such images on the internet.”

On Twitter someone with the username Clare added: “How can you glorify killing an animal? Aware sometimes a cull is needed and understand that but to glorify “sport” like this is sick.”

Another portion of our readers unambiguously condemned Ms Switlyk’s actions.

John Gills said: “Hardly hunting is it, a hunter kills for food and clothing, this is a blood sport nothing else.”

Andrew Dewing said: “Hardly sport really. Bit like shooting fish in a barrel.”

Valerie Payne: “This is very distressing to see and to read. I’m sorry I think this is barbaric.”

Colin Treeman said: “Sickening”.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments.