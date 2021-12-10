Former homeless man urges people to talk to rough sleepers
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
A recovering drug addict who spent time sleeping on the streets has urged people to stop and talk to homeless people.
Richard Walsh, 43, from Norwich, used to live in penthouse flat and run a CCTV installation company.
But the father-of-three ended up sleeping in cemeteries and wheelie bins, between 2012-14 and 2017-18.
He said he lost his relationship, home and business due to his drug habit, which involved taking heroin, ecstasy, cocaine and crack cocaine.
Mr Walsh, who is now off the drugs and has a flat, was talking as Shelter figures revealed the number of homeless people in the city.
The street photographer said: "Being homeless is soul-destroying. It zaps so much of your personality. You feel lonely and give up on yourself.
"You are always on edge and don't think you can get out of it.
"I'd say to anyone walking past a homeless person, speak to them. Take time out of your day. It would mean the world to them."
Most Read
- 1 Outpouring of love for 'happy chappy' Chris
- 2 Multi-million arena plan given green light and set to open in 2022
- 3 Electric vehicle charging station with café takes shape near Norwich
- 4 NHS worker's plea after being followed and spiked at private party
- 5 Norwich City defender targets academy role
- 6 ‘Inadequate’ care home slammed after patient suffers more than 20 falls
- 7 Why Heartsease is now city's sought-after suburb
- 8 Hospital reports 10 deaths of people with Covid in two days
- 9 See inside this wow factor home for sale near Norwich for £795,000
- 10 'I caught the dreaded Covid' says music legend after cancelled city gig