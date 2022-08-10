Richard Osman visits city shop while filming for BBC show

A television star has been spotted rummaging for antiques at a city shop while filming for a BBC series.

Former Pointless host Richard Osman arrived at Looses Emporium in Magdalen Street in a vintage American car on Tuesday, August 9.

A film crew and antiques specialist Natasha Raskin Sharp joined Osman who hunted for treasures into the evening for a new series of Celebrity Antiques Road Trip.

The vintage car Richard Osman turned up in to film at Looses Emporium in Norwich - Credit: Amanda Cook

Amanda Cook of Looses Emporium said: "We were really excited to have them turn up and it was a lot of fun having them.

"They went all over the store and had a really good look around.

"Richard said he absolutely loved the place and that it was full of weird, wonderful and quirky things."

Owner Patrick Wilshire guided the best-selling author around the store and helped the pair pick out antiques.

"They were at Looses till about 7pm and Patrick spent time with them as they hunted for gems to find the perfect item," Ms Cook said. "He gave them a good price and we hope they win.

"We had lots of customers who were keen to see what was going on but everyone was respectful and kept out of the way.

"It's not the first time we've been featured on the show as they have been here three times before."

Pointless star Richard Osman and antiques specialist Natasha Raskin Sharp outside Looses Emporium in Magdalen Street - Credit: Amanda Cook

The BBC show sees antiques experts accompany celebrities on a road trip around the country searching for treasures and competing to make the most money at an auction.

The 51-year-old also visited Wymondham Antiques Centre along with comedian and Doctor Who star Ingrid Oliver who is his competitor in the competition.

Store assistant Donna Williams said: "It was really good having them. Richard was really nice and very tall, lots of people recognised him.

The Celebrity Antiques Road Trip crew also visited Wymondham Antiques Centre on Tuesday - Credit: Wymondham Antiques Centre

"They were a bit nervous as it was their first time on the show doing deals but they were really good and picked great items and obviously knew what they were looking for.

"The film crews were here for about three hours and they turned up with two classic cars which were parked outside."

The episode is expected to be aired later this year.