Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

County’s MPs visit the site of Norfolk’s new children’s hospice

PUBLISHED: 07:00 20 October 2018

Richard bacon and George Freeman have paid a site visit to the Nook. Picture; EACH

Richard bacon and George Freeman have paid a site visit to the Nook. Picture; EACH

Archant

Two Norfolk MPs have visited the site of the county’s new children’s hospice.

An aerial view of the Nook development. Picture: EACHAn aerial view of the Nook development. Picture: EACH

Richard Bacon MP for South Norfolk and George Freeman, MP for Mid-Norfolk visited the East Anglian Children’s Hospices’ (EACH) Nook construction site on Friday.

They were accompanied by Nicholas Coppack chair of North Norfolk Council and John Overton who chairs South Norfolk Council.

Touring the site to see how construction is progressing since the build was started in November last year the group met with Graham Butland EACH’s chief executive and John Pickering, the chair of trustees.

Mr Bacon said: “I am delighted to visit the Nook and see the progress that has been made to provide a much needed palliative care hospice with state-of-the-art facilities and equipment for the children and young people of Norfolk.

L-R John Pickering, John Overton, Richard Bacon MP, Graham Butland, George Freeman MP and Nicholas Coppack visitng the Nook site which is currently under development.L-R John Pickering, John Overton, Richard Bacon MP, Graham Butland, George Freeman MP and Nicholas Coppack visitng the Nook site which is currently under development.

Mr Freeman added: EACH is a brilliant charity that has been doing fantastic work for our most vulnerable children for over two decades.”

To support the Nook build visit; each.org.uk/donate

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Updated: Police investigation underway following incident outside Norwich pub

Three police cars could be seen parked outside The Steam Packet, on Crown Road, near Rose Lane. Photo: Luke Powell

Former Norwich supermarket could be transformed into new 24-hour gym

Lidl store on Aylsham Road, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Bus route blocked as parked cars make road impassable

The parking on Peckover Road. Picture: Konectbus

‘Refuse to date men who watch porn’ - feminist defends controversial stickers posted in Norwich

The stickers were found around the University of East Anglia (UEA) campus in October containing messages such “women don’t have p******” and “refuse to date men who watch porn.” Photo: Radical Feminism Norwich

‘We need to avoid this total madness and win back our futures’ - Delia Smith speaks out against Brexit at People’s Vote march in London

Delia Smith addresses Anti-Brexit campaigners at a rally after the People's Vote March for the Future in London, a march and rally in support of a second EU referendum. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday October 20, 2018. See PA story POLITICS Brexit Protest. Photo credit should read: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists
Local Guide