County’s MPs visit the site of Norfolk’s new children’s hospice

Richard bacon and George Freeman have paid a site visit to the Nook. Picture; EACH Archant

Two Norfolk MPs have visited the site of the county’s new children’s hospice.

An aerial view of the Nook development. Picture: EACH An aerial view of the Nook development. Picture: EACH

Richard Bacon MP for South Norfolk and George Freeman, MP for Mid-Norfolk visited the East Anglian Children’s Hospices’ (EACH) Nook construction site on Friday.

They were accompanied by Nicholas Coppack chair of North Norfolk Council and John Overton who chairs South Norfolk Council.

Touring the site to see how construction is progressing since the build was started in November last year the group met with Graham Butland EACH’s chief executive and John Pickering, the chair of trustees.

Mr Bacon said: “I am delighted to visit the Nook and see the progress that has been made to provide a much needed palliative care hospice with state-of-the-art facilities and equipment for the children and young people of Norfolk.

L-R John Pickering, John Overton, Richard Bacon MP, Graham Butland, George Freeman MP and Nicholas Coppack visitng the Nook site which is currently under development. L-R John Pickering, John Overton, Richard Bacon MP, Graham Butland, George Freeman MP and Nicholas Coppack visitng the Nook site which is currently under development.

Mr Freeman added: EACH is a brilliant charity that has been doing fantastic work for our most vulnerable children for over two decades.”

To support the Nook build visit; each.org.uk/donate