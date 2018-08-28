Search

Tesco shopper ‘horrified’ by insect-infested rice

PUBLISHED: 11:15 02 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:22 02 November 2018

Tesco are investigating how a bag of rice could have contained insects. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Tesco are investigating how a bag of rice could have contained insects. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Archant

A customer was disturbed to discover the rice he had purchased from a nearby Tesco store was crawling with insects this week.

Mark Fuller, 29, who lives in Horstead said he bought the bag of rice from Tesco Extra in Sprowston around two weeks ago.

He stated he stored the new bag of rice in his cupboard until Halloween, when his fiancée decided to pour it into one of their glass storage jars as Mr Fuller was preparing a rice based meal.

Mr Fuller said: “When she opened the new bag and started pouring it I was horrified to see the rice crawling with these bug or fly type insects. It was quite shocking to see.”

A Tesco spokesperson said, “We have extremely high standards for the products we put on our shelves and have comprehensive checks in place to prevent this kind thing from happening. We have apologised to Mark and are investigating how this may have happened with our supplier.”

Mr Fuller added the bag had been completely sealed and there was no way the insects could have got into the rice from anywhere else in the house.

“I can only assume that the rice had contained the eggs,” he said.

Mr Fuller was refunded for the bag of rice and is waiting to hear the outcome of Tesco’s investigation.

