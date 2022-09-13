Howzat?! 90-year-old Ric's still playing cricket every week

Ric Critchfield playing cricket at the age of 90 at Hethersett Memorial Playing Field - Credit: Contributed

A cricketer from Sprowston is closing in on his century as he continues to play the game he loves the most at the age of 90.

Ric Critchfield is proving age is no barrier as he heads out to the stumps twice a week for Norwich Cricketers in Retirement.

Two hernias and a broken collarbone - as a result of landing awkwardly during a cricket match in the 1980s - have never been enough to stop play for Ric.

The allrounder's passion for cricket was passed on to him by his dad when he was growing up in northwest London.

After moving to the Norwich area in 1964, Ric played for St Andrews Hospital and Cringleford Lodge as well as representing Norfolk's over-50s side at the age of 64.

A guard of honour for Ric Critchfield as part of a 90th birthday celebration at Hethersett Memorial Playing Field - Credit: Contributed

Ric then joined Norwich Cricketers in Retirement after it was formed in 1983 to give seniors who enjoyed cricket the opportunity to remain active.

The club plays indoors at the SportsPark at the University of East Anglia (UEA) on Wednesday mornings between September and May and outside in the summer at Hethersett Memorial Playing Field with Ric showing up every week.

Ric said: "Cricket has kept me fit and I have made many, many friends through the game. It is better to have a laugh than be miserable.

"It's hereditary as my dad played cricket, football and swam for the navy. He played for the combined services which had a big influence on me as a child."

Ric Critchfield playing cricket at the age of 90 at Hethersett Memorial Playing Field - Credit: Contributed

The cricket lover - who lives in Wroxham Road and used to work at the maths and physics department at the UEA - is known as Ric to avoid confusion with another Eric at Norwich Cricketers in Retirement.

And the club recently staged a special birthday celebration match for Ric in August where he received a guard of honour, while homemade cakes and sausage rolls were also served.

Ric's 64-year-old son Dean has also played at Norwich Cricketers in Retirement with his dad.

Ric Critchfield with his son Dean who both play at Norwich Cricketers in Retirement - Credit: Archant

Dean said: "He still keeps himself fit and does his exercises every morning. He has an incredible passion for the game."

Graham Boys, 62, secretary at the club, added: "Ric has a very good technique - what I would call proper cricket shots."