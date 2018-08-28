Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Norwich pub successful in its bid for outdoor seating, despite neighbour objections

PUBLISHED: 17:18 12 November 2018

The Ribs of Beef pub, Wensum Street, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The Ribs of Beef pub, Wensum Street, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2015

A Norwich pub has received permission to install outdoor seating along the pavement of a city centre bridge.

The Ribs of Beef, on Wensum Street has been successful in its bid to place six tables for two along part of Fye Bridge in the city.

However, after concerns over noise from the move were raised by neighbours, the city council’s regulatory committee decided on time restrictions as mitigation.

The pub’s initial application called for the seating to be permitted between 12am and 12pm, which was reduced to 11pm at the request of the police.

After a number of objections were received from neighbours though, committee members reduced this further, to 10pm.

The pub had previously applied to place seating directly outside of its building, however, on the advice of Kieran Yates, the city council’s transport planner, re-applied to instead use the bridge.

Nplaw solicitor David Lowens said that in its decision the committee had taken into account both the lack of objection from the transport planner and police and the concerns of the neighbours.

Most Read

Video Weird Norfolk: Norfolk’s own Diagon Alley hidden beneath Norwich

Weird Norfolk feature looking at the underground street beneath the KindaKafe in Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher

Updated Driver in hospital following crash

The overturned van involved in a crash on Colney Lane. Photo: Contributed

Man dies after being found on fire outside homeless hostel

A Norfolk man found on fire outside a homeless hostel has died in hospital. Photo: Google

Pub near Norwich reopens after £250,000 revamp

The Chestnut Tree, on Reepham Road in Hellesdon. Photo: Ei Publican Partnerships

Drivers to face diversions due to A11 roundabout closure

Fiveways Roundabout at Mildenhall. Picture: Google Maps

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists
Local Guide