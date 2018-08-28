Search

City pub to discover next week if outdoor seating application has been a success

PUBLISHED: 19:28 06 November 2018

The Ribs of Beef pub, Wensum Street, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The Ribs of Beef pub, Wensum Street, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2015

A Norwich pub is to discover next week whether it can place seats along the pavement of a city bridge.

The Ribs of Beef, on Wensum Street, has applied to Norwich City Council to line Fye Bridge with six tables for two, to increase its outdoor seating offering.

The application will be decided next week, with neither police or the council’s highways department lodging objection to the proposals.

However, Michelle Bartram, Norfolk Police’s licensing officer, has requested this only be offered until 11pm, rather than midnight as the pub set out in its application.

Kieran Yates, the council’s transport planner, said: “There is ample room for pedestrians to pass by, and the viewing platform for the bridge is left unobstructed.”

Doris Pashley, of the Norwich Access Group, addded: “I see no reason why these plans cannot be accepted.”

The application has, however, received four separate objects from members of the public ahead of the decision on Monday.

