Comedian Rhod Gilbert stops by Norwich Market to pick up NCFC mug

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 11:48 AM July 28, 2021   
Comedian Rhod Gilbert visited On The Stall City in Norwich Market on Tuesday, July 27.

Comedian Rhod Gilbert visited On The Stall City in Norwich Market on Tuesday, July 27, and stopped for a snap with owner Andy Bowles' son Jacob and their friend Maggie. - Credit: Andy Bowles

A Norwich Market stall received a surprise visit from a well-known stand-up comedian this week.

Rhod Gilbert stopped by On The Stall City on Tuesday morning, and posed for a photo with owner Andy Bowles' son Jacob.

The Carmarthen-born funnyman was in the Fine City ahead of his performance at Interlude later that day.

"It caught us a little by surprise," said Mr Bowles.

"He's very nice – a very pleasant guy. He just popped up on the stalls and was having a good look around the market, which was pretty buzzing yesterday in between the rain."

Mr Gilbert had a brief chat with stallholders and bought a Norwich City-themed mug.

"He didn't make any commitments to being a supporter," Mr Bowles joked.

On The Stall City opened on Tuesday, July 20, and all profits go to NCFC's Community Sports Foundation.

