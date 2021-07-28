Comedian Rhod Gilbert stops by Norwich Market to pick up NCFC mug
- Credit: Andy Bowles
A Norwich Market stall received a surprise visit from a well-known stand-up comedian this week.
Rhod Gilbert stopped by On The Stall City on Tuesday morning, and posed for a photo with owner Andy Bowles' son Jacob.
The Carmarthen-born funnyman was in the Fine City ahead of his performance at Interlude later that day.
"It caught us a little by surprise," said Mr Bowles.
"He's very nice – a very pleasant guy. He just popped up on the stalls and was having a good look around the market, which was pretty buzzing yesterday in between the rain."
You may also want to watch:
Mr Gilbert had a brief chat with stallholders and bought a Norwich City-themed mug.
"He didn't make any commitments to being a supporter," Mr Bowles joked.
Most Read
- 1 New 20mph speed cameras to tackle NDR rat-runners
- 2 Large estate to have its first food store this autumn
- 3 Audi driver more than four times over alcohol limit in Norwich
- 4 'Is this a wind up?' - Artist's shock as Delia buys 101 of his paintings
- 5 Affordable, high quality retro furniture store coming to city
- 6 'They're blaming me' - Social housing tenant angry over state of flat
- 7 Broadband down across Norfolk as Sky internet hit by issue
- 8 Have your say on plans for new nature reserve on edge of Norwich
- 9 Watch: Woman left bleeding and bruised after e-scooter crash
- 10 Police called to troublespot Norwich hotel 324 times in two years
On The Stall City opened on Tuesday, July 20, and all profits go to NCFC's Community Sports Foundation.