Comedian Rhod Gilbert stops by Norwich Market to pick up NCFC mug

Published: 11:48 AM July 28, 2021

Comedian Rhod Gilbert visited On The Stall City in Norwich Market on Tuesday, July 27, and stopped for a snap with owner Andy Bowles' son Jacob and their friend Maggie. - Credit: Andy Bowles

A Norwich Market stall received a surprise visit from a well-known stand-up comedian this week.

Rhod Gilbert stopped by On The Stall City on Tuesday morning, and posed for a photo with owner Andy Bowles' son Jacob.

The Carmarthen-born funnyman was in the Fine City ahead of his performance at Interlude later that day.

"It caught us a little by surprise," said Mr Bowles.

"He's very nice – a very pleasant guy. He just popped up on the stalls and was having a good look around the market, which was pretty buzzing yesterday in between the rain."

Mr Gilbert had a brief chat with stallholders and bought a Norwich City-themed mug.

"He didn't make any commitments to being a supporter," Mr Bowles joked.

On The Stall City opened on Tuesday, July 20, and all profits go to NCFC's Community Sports Foundation.