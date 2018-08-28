Judicial review could halt plans to preserve Norfolk’s link to Colman’s Mustard

A judicial review could halt plans to preserve Norfolk’s link to the production of Colman’s Mustard.

Easton Parish Council has applied to the High Court for a review of multiple planning decisions linked to the new Food Enterprise Park (FEP) in Honingham.

It claims Broadland District Council failed to comply with its legal duties in approving certain applications for the site.

One of the decisions up for review is the approval of plans for a new processing plant, linked to the future production of Colman’s Mustard in Norfolk.

The judicial review could result in that application’s approval being quashed.

Peter Milliken, chairman of Easton Parish Council, said the review had not been made to “threaten” jobs or prosperity.

Instead, he said it was to address residents’ concerns.

The parish council, supported by Marlingford and Colton Parish Council, has paid £6,000 to take the matter to the High Court in London.

Mr Milliken said: “In relation to the Condimentum application [for the processing plant] as a parish council we have been supportive of this application.

“However the proposal to build something twice as high as authorised required careful assessment to protect the village environment.

“As far as Easton Parish Council is concerned, Broadland has failed to comply with their legal duties.”

The review will also cover the approval of plans to widen Church Lane, which is needed to access the food hub, and the approval of an infiltration lagoon near the site.

Mr Milliken said the parish councils behind the review have all “expressed a desire” to work with Broadland to resolve the issue.

A spokesman for Broadland said: “We have received Easton Parish Council’s legal submission and we are currently preparing our response with our own legal representatives. “However, we are still very keen to continue our discussions with the parish council to see if we can meet their requests and avoid the costly court process.”

Clarke Willis, business development director for the Food Enterprise Park, said: “We are extremely disappointed when so many people have done so much work to ensure the Colman’s brand and the processing of mint and mustard has been secured in Norfolk, that a small parish council challenges the legitimate planning body on a few minor technicalities. We are hoping we can find a way that it won’t disrupt the project.”