Gallery

Ambitious £13.5m transformation of Norwich Castle keep gets under way

Morgan Sindall Construction, Norfolk County Council, and Norfolk Museums Service get together as construction work begins on the medieval Norwich Castle Keep to turn it back into a royal palace. From left, Peter Whitmore, regional managing director, Morgan Sindall; Margaret Dewsbury, county council member for communities and partnerships; and Robin Hanley, assistant head Museums Service. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2020

One of the largest and most ambitious project in the United Kingdom to restore Norwich Castle Keep is under way.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Morgan Sindall's Matt Bidewell, left, senior project manager and Peter Whitmore, regional managing director, at Norwich Castle Keep as construction work begins to turn it back into a royal palace. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Morgan Sindall's Matt Bidewell, left, senior project manager and Peter Whitmore, regional managing director, at Norwich Castle Keep as construction work begins to turn it back into a royal palace. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

This month work began on a £13.5m scheme to turn the city’s iconic keep back to its original 12th century lay-out.

The renovation will see all five levels made fully accessible for the first time, while a new medieval gallery will be installed in a partnership with the British Museum.

Hannah Jackson, project manager Norfolk Museums Service, at Norwich Castle Keep as the construction work begins to turn it back into a royal palace. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Hannah Jackson, project manager Norfolk Museums Service, at Norwich Castle Keep as the construction work begins to turn it back into a royal palace. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

There will also be a new café overlooking the atrium, with an internal glass bridge into the keep, and a new shop.

Alan Waters, leader of Norwich City Council, said: “The planned changes to the keep will provide a completely new way for people to explore its history as a castle and still enjoy the collections we’ve come to know and love.”

Morgan Sindall Construction, Norfolk County Council, Norwich City Council and the Norfolk Museums Service get together as construction work begins on the medieval Norwich Castle Keep to turn it back into a royal palace. From left, Alan Waters, leader city council; Margaret Dewsbury, county council member for communities and partnerships; Hannah Jackson, project manager Museums Service; Peter Whitmore, regional managing director, Morgan Sindall; Matt Bidewell, senior project manager Morgan Sindall; and Robin Hanley, assistant head Museums Service. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Morgan Sindall Construction, Norfolk County Council, Norwich City Council and the Norfolk Museums Service get together as construction work begins on the medieval Norwich Castle Keep to turn it back into a royal palace. From left, Alan Waters, leader city council; Margaret Dewsbury, county council member for communities and partnerships; Hannah Jackson, project manager Museums Service; Peter Whitmore, regional managing director, Morgan Sindall; Matt Bidewell, senior project manager Morgan Sindall; and Robin Hanley, assistant head Museums Service. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich Castle is due to reopen next month but the keep will remain shut during the work.

It is hoped the keep will reopen in 2022.

Morgan Sindall Construction, Norfolk County Council, and Norfolk Museums Service get together as construction work begins on the medieval Norwich Castle Keep to turn it back into a royal palace. From left, Peter Whitmore, regional managing director, Morgan Sindall; Margaret Dewsbury, county council member for communities and partnerships; and Robin Hanley, assistant head Museums Service. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Morgan Sindall Construction, Norfolk County Council, and Norfolk Museums Service get together as construction work begins on the medieval Norwich Castle Keep to turn it back into a royal palace. From left, Peter Whitmore, regional managing director, Morgan Sindall; Margaret Dewsbury, county council member for communities and partnerships; and Robin Hanley, assistant head Museums Service. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A young visitor enjoys an augmented reality display in the keep at Norwich Castle. Pic: Simon Finlay Photography. A young visitor enjoys an augmented reality display in the keep at Norwich Castle. Pic: Simon Finlay Photography.

Visualisation of the new Norwich Castle Keep roof viewing platform. Pic: Feilden + Mawson. Visualisation of the new Norwich Castle Keep roof viewing platform. Pic: Feilden + Mawson.

Visualisation of the British Museum Partnership Gallery of the Medieval Period on the first floor of the keep at Norwich Castle. Pic: Haley Sharpe Design. Visualisation of the British Museum Partnership Gallery of the Medieval Period on the first floor of the keep at Norwich Castle. Pic: Haley Sharpe Design.