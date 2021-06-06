News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
New street-side city bar opens with music, cocktails and veggie cuisine

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 1:47 PM June 6, 2021    Updated: 4:07 PM June 6, 2021
Customers enjoying the grand opening of Revado's kitchen on Stracey Road in Norwich.

Customers enjoying the grand opening of Revado's kitchen on Stracey Road in Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Diners were dancing in the street when a new bar with live music and veggie cuisine opened in Norwich. 

Revado's Kitchen celebrated its grand opening with a set DJ Thank Funk, aka local musician Simon Brandish, special cocktails and a two-course meal. 

Poppy Devlin and Alison Redhead at the grand opening of Revado's kitchen on Stracey Road in Norwich.

Poppy Devlin and Alison Redhead at the grand opening of Revado's kitchen on Stracey Road in Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The new indoor and outdoor venue is a new addition at the renamed Revado Hotel, on the corner of Thorpe Road and Stracey Road.

Formerly the Stracey Hotel, it has been taken over by the team from the popular Namaste Indian restaurant in the city.

Some of the food being served at the grand opening of Revado's kitchen on Stracey Road in Norwich.

Some of the food being served at the grand opening of Revado's kitchen on Stracey Road in Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

They have set about bringing their own mixture of Indian and world vegetarian and vegan cuisine which proved popular with diners as it opened on Saturday.

Shreya Dubey, of Namaste Village, said: “We were lucky it was a really sunny day and people loved it. We had a great crowd who were dancing and enjoying the food. We have plans for more music nights because it proved such a hit.”

Revado's kitchen on Stracey Road in Norwich.

The grand opening of Revado's kitchen on Stracey Road in Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Thank Funk DJ playing music at the grand opening of Revado's kitchen on Stracey Road in Norwich.

Thank Funk DJ playing music at the grand opening of Revado's kitchen on Stracey Road in Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Darren Stammers and Harriet Wythe at grand opening of Revado's kitchen

Darren Stammers and Harriet Wythe at the grand opening of Revado's kitchen on Stracey Road in Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Jessica Seymour and Richard Lawrence at the grand opening of Revado's kitchen

Jessica Seymour and Richard Lawrence at the grand opening of Revado's kitchen on Stracey Road in Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The staff at the grand opening of Revado's kitchen on Stracey Road in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Boo

The staff at the grand opening of Revado's kitchen on Stracey Road in Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden


 

