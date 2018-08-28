Reunion organised for class of ‘68 from Sprowston

The girls at Sprowston Secondary Modern School with their Christmas cakes half a century ago.

Don’t they look wonderful, a festive feast, and no wonder the girls look so proud of their work.

But what they have been up since this picture was taken back in 1968? How have their lives turned out?

Well, now they can find out. A reunion is taking place at the Blue Boar in Sprowston on Friday November 9 at 7pm.

Take a good look. Do you recognise anyone?

Here are the names to remind you: Back row, left to right: Joy Hammond, Christine Hare, Betty Smith, Susan Dunham, Kathryn Dagless, Deirdre Smith and June Lock.

Front row, left to right: Marilyn Stephens, Carolyn Pimlott, Jane Adcock, Janette Stone, Janice Bland, Frances Ireson and Jude Farrington.

In those days the girls did “domestic science” while the boys were taught woodwork.

One of the reunion organisers Joy Hammond looks back on her days at Sprowston in the 1960s with affection. “I did enjoy it. It was a good school.”

There will be a warm welcome for all the former pupils at the reunion at the Blue Boar - boys and girls - and it will be a night of great memories and stories.

“Our domestic science teacher was Mrs White while Mr White was the woodwork teacher for the boys,” said Joy.

Happy days at the old secondary modern...a school which certainly turned out some good chefs judging by the mouth watering fruit cakes in the picture. Not forgetting the woodworking boys of course!

*For more details about the get together on Friday November 9 call Joy on Norwich (01603) 471420.