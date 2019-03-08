Return of iconic Victorian postbox receives stamp of approval

A Victorian 'Penfold' pillar box is set to return to the streets of Norwich.

An iconic piece of British history will be delivered back onto the street in Norwich, after plans for its return were rubber stamped.

Last month Royal Mail lodged a bid to reinstate a Victorian pillar box in the city centre - more than two decades after it was ploughed down by a van and replaced with a replica.

Now, the proposal has been given Norwich City Council's seal of approval, leaving the Royal Mail free to address the issue.

Currently, a replica of the Penfold postbox sits close to the motorcycle park on St Peters Street, which was installed after a van collided with the 1886 original.

This replica will now be returned to sender, with the newly-restored original to be stationed on the corner of St Peters and Bethel Street, closer to spot in which it first stood.

The replica is due to be taken into storage until duty calls for it once more.