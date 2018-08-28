Retired Norfolk GP hopes to raise thousands for NHS with new book

Dr Tony Ashman. Picture: Paul Dickson Archant

A retired GP is hoping his new book will become a best seller as all proceeds are being donated to his former practice.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The front cover of On The Edge. Picture: Paul Dickson The front cover of On The Edge. Picture: Paul Dickson

Dr Tony Ashman, from Blowfield, worked as a GP at the Brundall Medical Centre for more than 28 years.

Upon retiring he has become an author and has vowed to donate all the earnings to the medical centre or other NHS causes.

The 62-year-old said: “This is a labour of love, not something I have done to get rich. If it was to sell well that would be wonderful.

“I spent nearly all my working career as a GP and Brundall Medical Centre so I know the juggling that has to go on when it comes to buying equipment.

“So many times over the years we wanted to spend money on something and the money was not there.”

Dr Ashman has been promoting the book with leaflets put around the community. About 30 people are set to meet him and receive a signed copy of the book.

As well as the novel Dr Ashman has written a song, that will also be released, which is sung by one of the characters in the book.

The song, Lady Will You Be My Friend, has been professionally recorded by Norwich musician Nathaniel Laker from The Visitors.

Dr Ashman added: “When I started writing this book I decided I was going to help out the surgery.

“Although I have worked hard for many years there I still feel as though I owe the surgery something.

“I set a target of £4,000 which is ridiculously ambitious, but even if this book makes a million pounds, a million pounds will go to the NHS and my wife would just have to deal with that decision.

“Since childhood I’ve known that some novels I’ll never finish, and others I can’t put down.

“I love a challenge – I’ve always wondered if I could write such a novel. Following my GP retirement, I finally had the chance to find out.”

The book, On The Edge, is set in the Lake District and Scotland featuring five main characters whose lives are all ‘on the edge’.

Readers follow their stories with each interlinking throughout the book.

Dr Ashman will be appearing at Jarrold Book Department, Norwich, on Thursday, November 1, at 12.20pm for the official launch and to sign copies.

It will be available from Jarrold Norwich, Jarrold Cromer, allthingsnorfolk.com and Amazon.