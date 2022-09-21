Rescue effort under way to save cat stuck up tree for THREE days

A rescue effort is underway following attempts to get Dina, a three-year-old cat, down from a tree - Credit: Lisa Hudson

A rescue effort is under way to save a cat that has been stuck up a tree for at least three days.

Dina, a three-year-old moggie, went missing seven days ago from her home in a cul-de-sac close to Drayton High Road, Hellesdon.

Lisa Hudson discovered her beloved pet had got stuck up a tall tree near her house on Monday (September 19).

But despite two attempts by fire crews today, she remains out of reach from helping hands.

Ms Hudson, 46, said: "We were calling for her everyday but couldn't figure out where she had got to until Monday, when we saw she had got stuck up a tree opposite the main road.

"I think she must have got spooked by something and went up the tree - we've tried everything but can't get her down.

"She isn't normally an adventurous cat so it was a real shock to find her there."

There have so far been two attempts by the Norfolk Fire Service to rescue Dina but so far they have been unsuccessful.

"It's been a nightmare" she said, adding: "She is meowing her head off constantly, it's horrible but we can't get to her.

"A fire crew went up a ladder this morning but she went up three branches higher.

"They came back at 4pm and tried offering her food and gently spraying her with water but she just went higher and deeper in the branches.

"I would go up myself but they said I couldn't in case I fell off.

"The firemen said she still looks healthy but she just won't go near them. Everyone has been supportive and builders working nearby have been keeping an eye on her."

Ms Hudson hopes it will be third time lucky as crews are returning once again but this time with an even bigger ladder.

"I hope they can get her down tonight. I feel heartbroken and very drained, staying with her late into the evening trying to get her down but she won't. She looks exhausted.

"Hopefully we can rescue her tonight and get her straight to a vet."



