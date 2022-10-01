'Brilliant day' as City's free repair café is launched

Pictured from left to right at the Phoenix Centre are trustee Owen Willis, centre coordinator Trish Hewett and events coordinator Ally McClagish - Credit: Phoenix Centre

A repair café which has been launched in Mile Cross this weekend could be spreading across the city in the new year.

The Phoenix Centre in Mile Cross Road hosted the city's first repair café on Saturday with more than 50 people brining in items ranging from bikes to kettles and cushions.

Five independent experts got to work on repairing the goods with people able to offer a donation if they wished.

Following the success, a further repair café will be taking place at the Phoenix Centre on Saturday, December 3.

Independent experts were on hand to repair cherished items for folk - Credit: Phoenix Centre - MX

And organiser Mark Taylor, of Repair Café Norwich, is now hoping to build on this momentum.

He said: "I knew about these repair cafés going on around the UK over the last 10 years or so.

"The Repair Café is a national organisation and we are trying to set up an official repair café in Norwich.

"We are hoping to hold them monthly from the new year all around Norwich from different centres."

Bikes were among the things being repaired at the Phoenix Centre in Mile Cross - Credit: Phoenix Centre - MX

Mr Taylor, who is originally from Cambridge but now lives near Cromer, is a big fan of the BBC show The Repair Shop which is a similar concept as experts restore heirlooms and treasured antiques.

Commenting on the Phoenix Centre café, he said: "It's been absolutely brilliant and way better than expected.

"I thought maybe two would turn up but it has been a brilliant day with more than 50 people.

"People have been so happy as they really do want to keep stuff, especially with the cost of living crisis.

"They do not want to spend hundreds of pounds on something new when it can often be a simple fix."

The Phoenix Centre in Mile Cross Road hosted the city's first repair café on Saturday - Credit: Phoenix Centre - MX

The organiser described himself as being passionate about preserving items from a climate crisis and resources perspective.

Trish Hewett, coordinator for the Phoenix Centre, said: "We have had hoovers, clothes, cushions, a DVD player and television.

"It's been busy and some people came in just before it started when we were opening up this morning as they were so keen."

More than 50 people attended the Mile Cross repair café on Saturday - Credit: Phoenix Centre - MX

Folk from across the city attended the Mile Cross repair café between 10.30am and 4pm.