'Brilliant day' as City's free repair café is launched
- Credit: Phoenix Centre
A repair café which has been launched in Mile Cross this weekend could be spreading across the city in the new year.
The Phoenix Centre in Mile Cross Road hosted the city's first repair café on Saturday with more than 50 people brining in items ranging from bikes to kettles and cushions.
Five independent experts got to work on repairing the goods with people able to offer a donation if they wished.
Following the success, a further repair café will be taking place at the Phoenix Centre on Saturday, December 3.
And organiser Mark Taylor, of Repair Café Norwich, is now hoping to build on this momentum.
He said: "I knew about these repair cafés going on around the UK over the last 10 years or so.
"The Repair Café is a national organisation and we are trying to set up an official repair café in Norwich.
"We are hoping to hold them monthly from the new year all around Norwich from different centres."
Mr Taylor, who is originally from Cambridge but now lives near Cromer, is a big fan of the BBC show The Repair Shop which is a similar concept as experts restore heirlooms and treasured antiques.
Most Read
- 1 Historic bar in city forced to permanently close
- 2 Rats invade city flat as pregnant mum forced to sleep on couch
- 3 'Larger than life' father and husband dies aged 29
- 4 CCTV appeal after £5,000 worth of goods stolen from city retail parks
- 5 Flights arriving at Norwich Airport diverted due to thick fog
- 6 Busy city centre road to close for five days
- 7 Hundreds of homes experience power cuts from Norwich to Hoveton
- 8 'I can't believe I have a six-pack' - Woman shares 6st weight loss journey
- 9 Care worker faces jail for sleeping as patient suffered fatal injuries
- 10 Norwich foodies have one day only to try 'Britain's top takeaway'
Commenting on the Phoenix Centre café, he said: "It's been absolutely brilliant and way better than expected.
"I thought maybe two would turn up but it has been a brilliant day with more than 50 people.
"People have been so happy as they really do want to keep stuff, especially with the cost of living crisis.
"They do not want to spend hundreds of pounds on something new when it can often be a simple fix."
The organiser described himself as being passionate about preserving items from a climate crisis and resources perspective.
Trish Hewett, coordinator for the Phoenix Centre, said: "We have had hoovers, clothes, cushions, a DVD player and television.
"It's been busy and some people came in just before it started when we were opening up this morning as they were so keen."
Folk from across the city attended the Mile Cross repair café between 10.30am and 4pm.