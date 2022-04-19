See inside: Office ruined after huge late-night blaze
- Credit: Ben Hardy
A city office has been gutted after a neighbouring house caught fire over the Easter weekend.
Emergency services attended the junction of Mile Cross Lane, Boundary Road and Cromer Road around 11pm on Saturday night after a fire broke out in a private garden next door.
The Enterprise Rent-A-Car office, in Mile Cross Lane, has been significantly damaged as a result of the fire.
One of the hire cars parked next to the building even MELTED.
And inside, broken glass lies in the entrance of the office from where the fire service gained entry into the burning building.
There are also holes in the roof from where the flames engulfed the site as well as debris on the floor and sprawled on desks.
Enterprise Rent-A-Car staff member Ed Veiga said: "I came back today to see the damage. It was a shock.
"I have no idea about how long it will take to reopen the building. We have had a lot of people come and estimate it but we have not been told yet."
Staff are currently working from Enterprise's other branch in Heigham Street with Mr Veiga assisting customers picking up cars from outside the damaged building.
Mr Veiga added: "We manage throughout adversity. Bad things can happen."
The Mile Cross Lane office would normally accommodate around eight staff.
Burnt debris is also visible in the private garden of the home in Mile Cross Lane where the fire started.
An Enterprise spokesman said: “We are currently assessing the extent of the damage to the branch which is closed while this work is carried out.
"However, we will continue to serve customers from our other branch in the city and are contacting everyone who has a booking with us to confirm that their booking will be fulfilled.
"I can also confirm that due to the time of the fire there were no employees on site.”
Elizabeth Boylan, who lives in Mile Cross Lane, was among those who saw firefighters dealing with the flames.
A cherry picker was used as part of the operation.