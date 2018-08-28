Several Norwich roads to close during Remembrance Sunday commemorations

Several Norwich roads will close on Remembrance Sunday. The fields of Remembrance at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Antony Kelly Archant Norfolk 2018

A number of the city’s roads will close as Norwich marks 100 years since the end of the First World War.

Several special events have been arranged for Remembrance Sunday, beginning at 6am with pipers at Norwich Cathedral and Norwich Memorial joining a nationwide rendition of ‘Battle’s O’er’, played at the end of battle.

As part of a community project organised by Norfolk Library Service, the memorial and gardens will be covered with 3,544 of the 15,500 poppies created for ‘Avenue of Remembrance’, each representing someone who fought and died in the First World War.

Their names will also be broadcast from City Hall thanks to a special recording by the BBC featuring local voices.

The annual Remembrance service - including a two-minute silence - will take place from 10.30am in front of the war memorial, after which the public can lay wreaths and poppies.

St Peters Street and Bethel Street will be closed to traffic from 9am to 8pm, while Gaol Hill will close from 10.30am to 11.15am.

At 11.05am, armed forces members and veterans will then parade to a Service of Remembrance (11.40am - 12.30pm) at Norwich Cathedral, which will host memorial displays including ‘There But Not There’ statues.

During the parade there will be a rolling road closure of Gaol Hill, London Street, Opie Street, Castle Meadow, Agricultural Hall Plain, Upper King Street and Tombland from 11.05am to 11.30am.

Exhibitions at The Forum (9am - 6pm) and Norwich Castle Museum (11.02am - 4.30pm) will teach people about the First World War and Norfolk’s role in the conflict.

From dusk, Norwich BID will project a poignant image of poppies on the front of Norwich Castle, while the public can join a Service of Light (6pm) at Norwich Cathedral followed by a candlelit procession where the City Crier will lead a “Cry for Peace” (6.40pm - 7.10pm).

Martin Schmierer, Lord Mayor of Norwich, said: “I am proud the city is coming together to create an environment for us to pay respects in this centenary year of remembrance.

“It will be a day to remember those who fought and died in the First World War and pay tribute to those affected by the impact of conflicts since.”

In the event of bad weather, the 10.30am service will take place in St Peter Mancroft Church.