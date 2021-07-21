News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Show will go on at Latitude after band member's motorbike accident

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 6:27 PM July 21, 2021   
Red Wine Talk will be headlining the Inbetweeners stage at Latitude

Red Wine Talk will be headlining the Inbetweeners stage at Latitude - Credit: Contributed

A Norwich band is set to make a headline appearance at Latitude Festival, with a late replacement following a motorbike accident. 

Indie band Red Wine Talk, made up of three Thorpe St Andrew and two Great Yarmouth lads, will be on the Inbetweeners stage around 4pm on Friday for their first festival appearance. 

They will be performing tracks from their debut album The Beauty and Elegance of Drinking Alone for the first time which is set for release on Friday, August 13. 

Red Wine Talk's new album The Beauty and Elegance of Drinking Alone  which is set for release on Friday, August 13 

Red Wine Talk's new album The Beauty and Elegance of Drinking Alone which is set for release on Friday, August 13 - Credit: Contributed

This includes the single I Believe In You, which was released on Friday, July 16, the first one released by the band in more than a year. 

But preparations for Latitude have not been all plain-sailing with guitar and saxophone player Fred Clements having to step down following a motorbike accident three weeks ago. 

He broke his foot and hand during the incident, but is recovering well and the show will go on with Joe Maguire from local band Marigolds stepping up as a replacement.  

Frontman Ed Brookes said: "There are still Covid tests and regulations but I think we are more really excited to be back and able to perform after such a long time.

"It is our first festival and biggest event stage-wise so it should be a lot of fun. Me and Cal [Robb-guitar] used to go to Latitude together so it is lovely to come full circle and go back again with our band.

"As a group of lads we are really determined with a massive passion for music. 

"We have seen it as an opportunity to recalibrate and write the perfect album." 

Ed and Cal originally met through a mutual friend and began jamming in each other's living rooms in Germany before getting Adam Smith [drums], Kain McBarron [bass] and Fred on board later. 

The indie rock alternative band has taken inspiration from the likes of The 1975, Pink Floyd and INXS.

Adam said: "We have spent so much time in the studio and are excited to get all our ideas out in front of the fans because they have been in the locker now for a year or so." 

Red Wine Talk will be performing their new single I Believe In You from their new album at Latitude 

Red Wine Talk will be performing their new single I Believe In You from their new album at Latitude - Credit: Contributed

Cal and Fred live together and have been able to record demos in their living room during the lockdowns, before emailing them to the drummer to "adapt, improvise and overcome". 

After Latitude, the band have a gig lined up for Saturday, August 14 at Voodoo Daddy's on Timber Hill, following their album release. 

They will also be going on a UK tour in November which finishes at Norwich Waterfront after visiting places such as Brighton, Southampton, Cambridge and Ipswich.

