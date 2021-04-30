Indian takeaway loses 45pc of trade after hackers claim it has closed

Published: 11:56 AM April 30, 2021

The owner of an Indian takeaway says he has lost 45pc of his trade after messages were put on its social media pages claiming it had closed permanently.

Last month, a post was put on the Facebook page of the Red Mango, on Boundary Road in Hellesdon, announcing the restaurant's permanent closure.

Around the same time its Just Eat account was de-activated and the site marked as permanently closed on Google.

However, despite this, the takeaway, which has been in the former Bottoms Up off licence site for more than a decade, remains open.

Owner Amran Hussen said the confusion was caused after the restaurant's accounts were "hacked", locking him out of the accounts and announcing the "closure".

He said: "We're a small, independent business and have had so much to contend with this past year.

"Since the pandemic started, so many restaurants and pubs have closed so now more than ever we need support from local people to protect jobs and help local businesses thrive in the post-pandemic era.

"But in the month since this has happened we've probably lost about 45pc of our trade, because so many people think we have closed."

Since the post, on March 27, Mr Hussen has been able to regain access to the Google account, but remains locked out of Facebook and has yet to set up a replacement profile.

He has also been able to continue taking orders on Uber Eats, Deliveroo and via the restaurant phone number - 01603 408888.

He added: "Our sales have gone down a lot. It's really frustrating - it feels like somebody is trying to destroy a local business.

"I just want to remind people that we are open as normal."

Meanwhile, the restaurant is preparing to re-open to eat-in customers on May 17, should the next phase of lockdown easing come into effect.

He said: "We are just doing takeaways at the moment as although we have a car park, we cannot put tables outside.

"But if all goes to plan we will be re-opening for people to eat in on Monday, May 17."