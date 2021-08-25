Where to see the Red Arrows in Norwich

Published: 3:03 PM August 25, 2021 Updated: 4:20 PM August 25, 2021

The Red Arrows will be visible over Norwich on Thursday.

They will be stopping at Norwich Airport at 9.14am, approaching from the northwest.

The Red Arrows will leave the airport at 11.43am, flying south to pass over Mile Cross, Heigham Grove, and West Norwich, and will follow Ipswich Road out of the city.

They will then arrive back in at around 12.42pm, again approaching from the northwest into the airport.

The Red Arrows arrive at Norwich Airport to prepare for the 2015 Clacton Airshow. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

In the late afternoon, the Arrows will come back over Norwich, taking the same route as the late morning flight.

You may also want to watch:

They will take off at around 16.04pm, and will come back taking the same route again from the south, into Norwich airport at around 16.58pm.

The Red Arrows are using Norwich Airport as a base before a display at Clacton Air Show. They are being handled by Saxon Air whilst in Norwich.

Their flight path will take them across other areas of Norfolk including Long Stratton, Great Snoring, and Burnham Thorpe.