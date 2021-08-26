They're here! Crowds marvel as Red Arrows land at Norwich Airport
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
The Red Arrows have arrived in Norwich on a stopover on their way to the Clacton Air Show.
They were spotted flying into Norwich Airport at around 9.30am this morning. It is thought they will leave around 11.40am.
Lisa Culling proudly sporting her red arrows t-shirt said: "I've really missed them since they've not done Cromer, Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth.
"I saw them in transit last year."
She arrived at the viewing area early this morning and managed to get photos of all 10 planes.
She added: "I've always been a fan I used to go to the Lowestoft show every year.
"I think they're incredible and it makes me proud to be British.
"There is always comradery amongst the fans when we watch them take off."
Tracey Clarke from Sprowston has turned up to watch the Red Arrows alongside her dog despite their loud jet engines.
She said: "My mum loves them but she can't get out anymore so I have come to film them for her.
"I saw them go over earlier and I tried to film but forgot to press record so that's why I'm here.
"My mum loves what they represent. She last saw them probably about 10 years ago, it was a family activity.
"They're iconic in the sky and a must see if you can see them."
Another spectator, Stuart Dann, said: "I was really into aviation when I was younger and I've recently got back into it.
"I was there this morning to see them come in.
"My very first flight was when I was at high-school from Norwich and that captured my interest in aviation.
"I think people are amazed by the formations, the shapes they do gives us a thrill and buzz.
"It's completely different and special to see."
Families came to the airport viewing area, just off the NDR, to see the Arrows in action.
Andy Browse and his children, Ruby, eight, and James, five, as well as Julie Fowler and her granddaughter Ella, five, watched the Arrows fly into the airport and land on the runway.
The Red Arrows will be visible multiple times over Norfolk and Norwich today, August 26, at around 12pm and 3pm. Keep an eye out overhead!