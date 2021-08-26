News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

They're here! Crowds marvel as Red Arrows land at Norwich Airport

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 10:38 AM August 26, 2021    Updated: 11:51 AM August 26, 2021
Julie Fowler and her granddaughter Ella, five, watch as the Red Arrows arrive at Norwich Airport. Pi

Julie Fowler and her granddaughter Ella, five, watch as the Red Arrows arrive at Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The Red Arrows have arrived in Norwich on a stopover on their way to the Clacton Air Show. 

The Red Arrows arrive at Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Red Arrows arrive at Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The Red Arrows arrive at Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Red Arrows arrive at Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

They were spotted flying into Norwich Airport at around 9.30am this morning. It is thought they will leave around 11.40am.

Lisa Culling proudly sporting her Red Arrows t-shirt.

Lisa Culling proudly sporting her Red Arrows t-shirt. - Credit: Sophie Skyring

Lisa Culling proudly sporting her red arrows t-shirt said: "I've really missed them since they've not done Cromer, Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth.

"I saw them in transit last year."

She arrived at the viewing area early this morning and managed to get photos of all 10 planes.

You may also want to watch:

She added: "I've always been a fan I used to go to the Lowestoft show every year. 

"I think they're incredible and it makes me proud to be British. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Pub closed due to 'massive staff shortages'
  2. 2 Where to see the Red Arrows in Norwich
  3. 3 Pub slammed as eyesore after being secured with metal sheeting
  1. 4 Funfair running in Norwich park over the August Bank Holiday weekend
  2. 5 Road to be closed as part of development plans for up to 4,000 new homes
  3. 6 Firework display set to Disney music returning for Bonfire Night
  4. 7 NDR roundabout blocked by hay bales
  5. 8 Mum's quest to fulfill son's request to boost men's mental health
  6. 9 Notices to be put up after dog sickness linked to park spraying
  7. 10 7 of the best takeaways in Norwich according to readers

"There is always comradery amongst the fans when we watch them take off."

Tracey Clarke from Sprowston has turned up to watch the Red Arrows alongside her dog despite their loud jet engines.

Tracey Clarke's dog is ready to watch the Red Arrows as they take-off from Norwich this afternoon.

Tracey Clarke's dog is ready to watch the Red Arrows as they take-off from Norwich this afternoon. - Credit: Sophie Skyring

She said: "My mum loves them but she can't get out anymore so I have come to film them for her.

"I saw them go over earlier and I tried to film but forgot to press record so that's why I'm here.

"My mum loves what they represent. She last saw them probably about 10 years ago, it was a family activity.

"They're iconic in the sky and a must see if you can see them."

The Red Arrows arrive at Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Red Arrows arrive at Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Another spectator, Stuart Dann, said: "I was really into aviation when I was younger and I've recently got back into it.

"I was there this morning to see them come in.

The Red Arrows arrive at Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Red Arrows arrive at Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

"My very first flight was when I was at high-school from Norwich and that captured my interest in aviation.

"I think people are amazed by the formations, the shapes they do gives us a thrill and buzz.

"It's completely different and special to see."

The Red Arrows arrive at Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Red Arrows arrive at Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Families came to the airport viewing area, just off the NDR, to see the Arrows in action.

Andy Browse and his children, Ruby, eight, and James, five, watch as the Red Arrows arrive at Norwic

Andy Browse and his children, Ruby, eight, and James, five, watch as the Red Arrows arrive at Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Andy Browse and his children, Ruby, eight, and James, five, as well as Julie Fowler and her granddaughter Ella, five, watched the Arrows fly into the airport and land on the runway.

Julie Fowler and her granddaughter Ella, five, watch as the Red Arrows arrive at Norwich Airport. Pi

Julie Fowler and her granddaughter Ella, five, watch as the Red Arrows arrive at Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The Red Arrows will be visible multiple times over Norfolk and Norwich today, August 26, at around 12pm and 3pm. Keep an eye out overhead!

Norwich Live
Norfolk Live
Norwich News
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Louisa Baldwin and James Randle play crazier golf at the newly opened Boom: Battle Bar in Norwich's

Food and Drink

Bottomless brunch and unlimited crazy golf launching at Norwich bar

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Craig David performing during the filming for the Graham Norton Show at BBC Studioworks 6 Television

'I feel cheated' - Anger over event organiser's refund policy

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Heigham Grove alleyway

Norwich Live

Woman fights off attacker after being assaulted in Norwich

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Simon Kindleysides, 37, is bedbound in the Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Scotland 

'It's awful' - Man's vaccine plea after Covid hospitalisation

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon