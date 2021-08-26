Flying high: Crowds wowed by spectacular Red Arrows display

Published: 6:30 PM August 26, 2021

Julie Fowler and her granddaughter Ella, five, watch as the Red Arrows arrive at Norwich Airport - Credit: Archant

Hundreds of thrill-seeking spectators bearing step ladders and binoculars turned out to watch the Red Arrows.

The famous display pilots wowed crowds gathered at Norwich Airport - who came prepared to get the most out of the fly-by.

Spectators watch as the Red Arrows land at Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Onlookers young and old - and four-legged too - battled the fog to watch the aerobatic squadron take off today.

Tracey Clarke and her spaniel Buddy were in the crowd.

Tracey Clarke's dog is ready to watch the Red Arrows as they take-off from Norwich this afternoon. - Credit: Sophie Skyring

The pair had travelled from Sprowston with a mission: "My mum is bed-bound and is a massive fan of the Red Arrows, she absolutely loves them.

"But she hasn't been able to see them in a decade so I've come down to get some footage to show her."

People who gathered around the airport were lucky enough to see the squadron twice, as the pilots made a stop before and after a visit to Clacton Air Show.

Andy Browse and his children, Ruby, eight, and James, five, watch as the Red Arrows arrive at Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The planes first arrived on Thursday morning at around 9am, before departing just before noon.

They then returned in the afternoon.

Among the younger members of the crowd was Connor Ward, who got onlookers laughing with his reaction: "Core, that was loud!"

Connor Ward sharing his views on the Red Arrows. - Credit: Sophie Skyring.

He added: "I've seen the Red Arrows before, they're pretty good. We come every time because we love seeing the tricks - the fly-bys and when they split out of formation."

Elsewhere in the crowd was Emily Evans who is in her 70's.

The Georgia native, now living in Booton near Reepham, loves aeroplanes and has been lucky enough to see flight teams all over the globe.

Despite the windy and wet weather, she insisted it was worth it: "It's always fantastic to see them."

And Lisa Culling from Norwich came dressed for the occasion.

Lisa Culling proudly sporting her Red Arrows t-shirt. - Credit: Sophie Skyring

A huge fan of the team, she arrived early sporting a Red Arrows t-shirt to get one of the best spots of the day.

She said: "Watching them makes me proud to be British. There's such a sense of comradery among the fans before they take off."

The pilot in Red Arrow number one at Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The Pigott family also came equipped with a step ladder to gain the best view and an inflatable plane to show their support.

The Pigott Family from Sprowston - Credit: Sophie Skyring

Fans waving on the squad as they leave Norwich - Credit: Sophie Skyring



