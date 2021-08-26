Flying high: Crowds wowed by spectacular Red Arrows display
- Credit: Archant
Hundreds of thrill-seeking spectators bearing step ladders and binoculars turned out to watch the Red Arrows.
The famous display pilots wowed crowds gathered at Norwich Airport - who came prepared to get the most out of the fly-by.
Onlookers young and old - and four-legged too - battled the fog to watch the aerobatic squadron take off today.
Tracey Clarke and her spaniel Buddy were in the crowd.
The pair had travelled from Sprowston with a mission: "My mum is bed-bound and is a massive fan of the Red Arrows, she absolutely loves them.
You may also want to watch:
"But she hasn't been able to see them in a decade so I've come down to get some footage to show her."
People who gathered around the airport were lucky enough to see the squadron twice, as the pilots made a stop before and after a visit to Clacton Air Show.
Most Read
- 1 Pub closed due to 'massive staff shortages'
- 2 Where to see the Red Arrows in Norwich
- 3 Pub slammed as eyesore after being secured with metal sheeting
- 4 Food fraudsters and tableware thieves target city restaurants
- 5 They're here! Crowds marvel as Red Arrows land at Norwich Airport
- 6 Road to be closed as part of development plans for up to 4,000 new homes
- 7 Firework display set to Disney music returning for Bonfire Night
- 8 Four Afghan families to be rehoused in Norwich
- 9 150 cannabis plants discovered in Norwich home
- 10 7 of the best takeaways in Norwich according to readers
The planes first arrived on Thursday morning at around 9am, before departing just before noon.
They then returned in the afternoon.
Among the younger members of the crowd was Connor Ward, who got onlookers laughing with his reaction: "Core, that was loud!"
He added: "I've seen the Red Arrows before, they're pretty good. We come every time because we love seeing the tricks - the fly-bys and when they split out of formation."
Elsewhere in the crowd was Emily Evans who is in her 70's.
The Georgia native, now living in Booton near Reepham, loves aeroplanes and has been lucky enough to see flight teams all over the globe.
Despite the windy and wet weather, she insisted it was worth it: "It's always fantastic to see them."
And Lisa Culling from Norwich came dressed for the occasion.
A huge fan of the team, she arrived early sporting a Red Arrows t-shirt to get one of the best spots of the day.
She said: "Watching them makes me proud to be British. There's such a sense of comradery among the fans before they take off."
The Pigott family also came equipped with a step ladder to gain the best view and an inflatable plane to show their support.