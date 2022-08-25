Red Arrows diverted from Norwich due to bad weather

The Red Arrows will no longer be based at Norwich Airport today after bad weather forced the team to divert to another Norfolk landing spot.

Eight of the distinctive planes will now fly to RAF Marham instead, before taking part in the Clacton Airshow and the Wattisham Flying Station Family Day.

It comes after a yellow weather warning was issued by the Met Office for thunderstorms and heavy rain.

The planes will now leave their home base at RAF Scampton at 9.58am today (August 25), before arriving at the west Norfolk airbase at 10.10am where they will be based while performing at the two shows.

Planes will then depart Marham at 12.56pm to head to the Wattisham show, where they will arrive at 1.15pm.

The Royal Air Force Display Team will then return to Marham at 1.40pm before departing again at 4.19pm to head to Clacton, where they will arrive at 4.30pm.

The team will then return to west Norfolk at 5.02pm.

The RAF aerobatics display team are due to return to the Clacton Airshow for the second day of the show at 1pm tomorrow (August 26) but their schedule is yet to be updated.